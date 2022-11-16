MEF – MINISTERO FINANZE * BTP ITALIA: « CONCLUSA LA PRIMA FASE CON OLTRE 250 MILA SOTTOSCRIZIONI RETAIL, PER OLTRE 7 MILIARDI »

19.10 - mercoledì 16 novembre 2022

BTP Italia: conclusa la prima fase con oltre 250 mila sottoscrizioni retail per oltre 7 miliardi

Domani seconda fase riservata agli investitori istituzionali

Il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze comunica che si è conclusa la prima fase del collocamento della diciottesima emissione del BTP Italia, dove è stata riscontrata una significativa partecipazione dei piccoli risparmiatori (retail).

In particolare, dal 14 al 16 novembre 2022, hanno sottoscritto il BTP Italia 255.753 risparmiatori per un controvalore pari a 7.281,189 milioni di euro.

Domani 17 novembre 2022, dalle ore 10 alle ore 12, avrà luogo invece la seconda fase di collocamento del titolo, con il codice ISIN IT0005517195, riservata agli investitori istituzionali, che si svolgerà sempre sulla piattaforma MOT (il Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni e Titoli di Stato di Borsa Italiana).

Prima dell’apertura del collocamento, sulla base delle condizioni di mercato, il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze fisserà e comunicherà il tasso cedolare (reale) annuo definitivo di questa diciottesima emissione, che non potrà essere comunque inferiore al tasso cedolare (reale) annuo minimo garantito, pari all’1,60%, già annunciato lo scorso venerdì 11 novembre 2022.

Sul sito del Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze (www.mef.gov.it/btpitalia2022bis) sono pubblicati tutti i documenti che illustrano sia le modalità di collocamento e distribuzione del titolo che le modalità di calcolo della cedola e della rivalutazione del capitale.

Roma, 16 novembre 2022

Roma, 16 novembre 2022

Ore 19:05

PRESS RELEASE

BTP Italia: first phase closed beyond 7 billion Euros

with more than 250,000 retail subscriptions.

Tomorrow the Second Phase dedicated to institutional investors

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces the closing of the first phase of the eighteenth issuance of BTP Italia, recording a very large participation of retail investors.

In particular, from the 14th to the 16th of November, 255,753 retail investors have subscribed the bond, for an amount of 7,281.189 million Euros.

Tomorrow, the 17th of November 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, the Second Phase of the eighteenth BTP Italia issuance, dedicated to institutional investors, will take place on the MOT (the Borsa Italiana’s screen-based market for securities and government bonds) with the ISIN code IT0005517195.

Before the opening of this Phase, based on market conditions, the Treasury will set and release the definitive annual (real) coupon rate of the bond, at a level not below the guaranteed minimum annual (real) coupon rate of 1.60%, already announced on November 11th, 2022.

Please note that all the documents that illustrate the characteristics of the placement and distribution of the bond as well as the calculation method for the coupon and the capital revaluation can be found on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (www.mef.gov.it/btpitalia2022bis).

Rome, November the 16th, 2022

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. The materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities discussed herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”) and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration as provided in the U.S. Securities Act, and the rules and regulations thereunder. No public offering of securities is being or will be made in the United States of America. Accordingly, the securities are being offered, sold or delivered only to persons outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act.