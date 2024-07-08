LEGA * ALLEANZE POLITICHE: «NASCE IL GRUPPO DEI PATRIOTI PER L’EUROPA, UFFICIALMENTE LA TERZA FORZA IN PARLAMENTO» (VIDEO)

16.22 - lunedì 8 luglio 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

EUROPA, NASCE IL GRUPPO DEI PATRIOTI CON LA LEGA PROTAGONISTA.

Il gruppo dei Patrioti per l’Europa, ufficialmente terza forza in Parlamento, è composto da partiti di 12 Paesi.

Nello specifico:

– Rassemblement National (France): 30

– Fidesz and Christian Democratic People’s Party (Hungary): 11

– Lega (Italy): 8

– ANO (Czech Republic): 7

– Oath and Motorists (Czech Republic): 2

– FPÖ (Austria): 6

– PVV (Netherlands): 6

– VOX (Spain): 6

– Vlaams Belang (Flanders, Belgium): 3

– CHEGA (Portugal): 2

– Danish People’s Party (Denmark): 1

– Voice of Reason (Greece): 1

– Latvia First (Latvia): 1