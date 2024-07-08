LEGA * ALLEANZE POLITICHE: «NASCE IL GRUPPO DEI PATRIOTI PER L’EUROPA, UFFICIALMENTE LA TERZA FORZA IN PARLAMENTO» (VIDEO)

16.22 - lunedì 8 luglio 2024
EUROPA, NASCE IL GRUPPO DEI PATRIOTI CON LA LEGA PROTAGONISTA.
Il gruppo dei Patrioti per l’Europa, ufficialmente terza forza in Parlamento, è composto da partiti di 12 Paesi.
Nello specifico:
– Rassemblement National (France): 30
– Fidesz and Christian Democratic People’s Party (Hungary): 11
– Lega (Italy): 8
– ANO (Czech Republic): 7
– Oath and Motorists (Czech Republic): 2
– FPÖ (Austria): 6
– PVV (Netherlands): 6
– VOX (Spain): 6
– Vlaams Belang (Flanders, Belgium): 3
– CHEGA (Portugal): 2
– Danish People’s Party (Denmark): 1
– Voice of Reason (Greece): 1
– Latvia First (Latvia): 1
