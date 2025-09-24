KAJA KALLAS * (X.COM) GAZA: «ABBIAMO IL POTERE DI CAMBIARE IL CORSO DEL CONFLITTO, PER OTTENERE IL RILASCIO DEGLI OSTAGGI RIMASTI»

10.42 - mercoledì 24 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Abbiamo il potere di cambiare il corso di questo conflitto. Per ottenere il rilascio degli ostaggi rimasti. Evitare ulteriori sofferenze ai civili. E porre fine a questa guerra. La mia dichiarazione su Gaza al Consiglio di Sicurezza dell’@ONU.

We have the power to change the course of this conflict,

to see the release of the remaining hostages,

to prevent further civilian suffering,

and see an end to this war.

My statement on Gaza at the @UN Security Council

TWEET ORIGINALE — Kaja Kallas