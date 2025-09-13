KAJA KALLAS * (X.COM) : «ABBIAMO ESTESO LE SANZIONI ALLA RUSSIA, STIAMO COMPLETANDO IL 19° PACCHETTO CON NUOVE RESTRIZIONI SU PETROLIO E BANCHE»

08.32 - sabato 13 settembre 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
*
Abbiamo appena esteso le nostre sanzioni alla Russia.
Allo stesso tempo, stiamo ultimando il lavoro sul 19° pacchetto – esaminando ulteriori restrizioni sulle vendite di petrolio russo, sulle petroliere ombra e sulle banche.
Continueremo a soffocare il denaro per la guerra di Putin.
///
We just extended our sanctions on Russia.
At the same time, we are finalising work on the 19th package – looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks.
We’ll keep choking off the cash for Putin’s war.
TWEET ORIGINALE
— Kaja Kallas
Categoria news:OPINIONEWS ITALIA