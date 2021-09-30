ITA * TRASPORTO AEREO: « ABBIAMO SCELTO AIRBUS QUALE PARTNER STRATEGICO PER LA FLOTTA, FIRMATO UN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING PER L’ACQUISTO DI 28 AEROMOBILI »

ITA sceglie Airbus quale partner strategico per la flotta. La compagnia ha firmato un Memorandum of Understanding con Airbus per l’acquisto di 28 aeromobili: 10 Airbus A330neo, 7 aerei della famiglia Airbus A220 e 11 della famiglia A320neo (per questi ultimi le consegne inizieranno dopo il completamento del Business Plan).

ITA ha inoltre siglato un accordo con la società Air Lease Corporation per la fornitura in leasing di altri 31 velivoli Airbus di nuova generazione, fra aerei di lungo, medio e corto raggio. Complessivamente ITA acquisirà nell’arco di piano 56 aerei Airbus in leasing a condizioni significativamente più vantaggiose di quelle riservate ad Alitalia. La compagnia dimezzerà inoltre da 12 a 6 il numero di lessor che la accompagneranno nel processo di rinnovamento e ampliamento della flotta.

I primi nuovi Airbus entreranno in flotta dalla fine del primo trimestre 2022; a fine 2025 il 70% della flotta di ITA sarà composta da aerei di nuova generazione. La nuova flotta di Airbus contribuirà in modo significativo all’implementazione della strategia ESG di ITA, grazie alle nuove tecnologie per la riduzione del consumo di carburante e delle emissioni di CO2. ITA introdurrà inoltre sugli Airbus l’impiego di nuove tipologie di carburanti sostenibili sulla sua flotta di Airbus.

L’utilizzo di aerei prodotti da un solo costruttore permette di superare le limitazioni alla flessibilità nella gestione degli equipaggi e di ottenere maggiore efficienza nella fornitura di ricambi e nelle attività di manutenzione. Roma, 30 settembre 2021 – ITA ha scelto Airbus quale partner strategico per la flotta della compagnia.

La compagnia ha firmato i Memorandum of Understanding con Airbus per l’acquisto di 28 nuovi aeromobili: 10 Airbus A330neo per i collegamenti di lungo raggio, 7 esemplari della famiglia di aerei regional Airbus A220 e 11 velivoli della famiglia A320neo (le consegne di questi ultimi aerei sono previste dopo il completamento delBusiness Plan).

ITA ha inoltre firmato un accordo con la società Air Lease Corporation per la fornitura in leasing di altri 31 aerei Airbus di nuova generazione fra velivoli di lungo, medio e breve raggio. Complessivamente, ITA acquisirà in leasing nell’arco di piano 56 nuovi aerei Airbus (13 di lungo raggio, fra i quali anche i modernissimi Airbus A350-900, e 43 di breve e medio raggio) a condizioni significativamente più vantaggiose di quelle riservate ad Alitalia.

La Compagnia inoltre dimezzerà il numero delle società di leasing dalle dodici utilizzate da Alitalia in Amministrazione Straordinaria per gestire la propria flotta a sei partner di provata solidità finanziaria che affiancheranno la compagnia nel percorso di crescita della flotta dai 52 aerei iniziali a 105 velivoli nel 2025.

Le consegne dei nuovi Airbus inizieranno dalla fine del primo trimestre 2022, dando così avvio al processo di crescita e conversione della flotta iniziale ITA con una nuova generazione di aeromobili più efficienti ed environmental-friendly, dotati delle migliori tecnologie e di sistemi all’avanguardia per garantire il massimo comfort ai passeggeri. Inoltre, la scelta di un unico fornitore consente di superare i limiti di flessibilità nella gestione dell’equipaggio e di ottenere una maggiore efficienza nella fornitura dei pezzi di ricambio degli aeromobili e nelle attività di manutenzione.

Inoltre, ITA ha anche concordato con Airbus di diventare un partner strategico per le nuove tecnologie e per la futura generazione di aeromobili sostenibili.

Alfredo Altavilla, Presidente Esecutivo di ITA, ha affermato: “La partnership strategica con Airbus e ALC è cruciale per ITA al fine di imprimere una svolta al nostro Business Plan nel raggiungimento dell’obiettivo di operare una nuova flotta rispettosa dell’ambiente e con costi operativi e di leasing significativamente bassi. Voglio ringraziare sia Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer di Airbus, sia Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Presidente Esecutivo di Air Lease Corporation, per la fiducia riposta nel futuro della nostra nuova compagnia aerea”.

“ITA ha effettuato un’accurata valutazione degli aeromobili e ha scelto Airbus per tutti i segmenti della propria flotta. Questo è molto gratificante ed è una testimonianza del grande valore della gamma di prodotti Airbus. L’accordo stabilisce un punto di riferimento nella progressione verso la decarbonizzazione e l’efficienza. Fin dall’inizio, abbiamo lavorato a stretto contatto con ITA, ascoltando attentamente le loro esigenze. Oggi siamo orgogliosi e grati di essere al fianco di ITA nella costruzione del suo futuro insieme. Grazie mille! “, ha affermato Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

“Air Lease Corporation-ALC è lieta e orgogliosa di essere il lessor di lancio per ITA per fornire alla nuova compagnia aerea 31 nuovi jet Airbus, inclusi aeromobili all’avanguardia delle famiglie A220 e A320/321neo e i più moderni ed environmentally-friendly velivoli di lungo raggio, attraverso leasing operativi di lungo termine dal portafoglio ordini di ALC. Questi accordi consentiranno a ITA di operare con una flotta nuova e tecnologicamente più avanzata per servire con grande efficienza la rete di rotte europee e intercontinentali di ITA”, ha affermato Steven F. Udvar-Hazy, Presidente Esecutivo di ALC. “Ci auguriamo che questa sia una partnership di successo di lungo termine”, ha affermato.

*

Didascalia delle foto: “Alfredo Altavilla (Presidente esecutivo di ITA), Christian Scherer (CCO Airbus and Head of Airbus International) e Steven F. Udvar-Hazy (Presidente Esecutivo di ALC) firmano gli accordi per la futura flotta di aerei Airbus di nuova generazione per ITA”

///

ITA selects Airbus as the strategic partner for its fleet

The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of 28 new aircraft: 10 Airbus A330neo, 7 Airbus A220 family jets and 11 Airbus A320neo family aircraft (for which the first deliveries will be starting after the business plan completion).

ITA has also signed an agreement with Air Lease Corporation for the leasing of further 31 new generation Airbus jets, among which long, medium and short-haul jets.

ITA will lease a total of 56 Airbus aircraft over the course of its Business Plan at significantly more favorable conditions than those applied to Alitalia. The airline will also halve from 12 to six the number of lessors that will cooperate with ITA in the process of renewal and expansion of the fleet.

First new Airbus jets are scheduled to enter the ITA fleet from the end of the first quarter of 2022. At the end of 2025, 70% of the fleet will consist of new generation aircraft.

The new Airbus fleet will significantly contribute to ITA’s ESG strategy deployment, thanks to new technologies for fuel consumption and CO2 reduction.

ITA will also introduce the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels on its Airbus fleet.

The choice of a single supplier allows to overcome the limitations on flexibility in crew management and obtain greater efficiency in the supply of aircraft spare parts and maintenance activities.

Rome, 30 September 2021 – ITA has selected Airbus as the strategic partner for the fleet of the Italian airline.

The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of 28 new aircraft: 10 Airbus A330neo aircraft for long-haul flights, 7 Airbus A220 family regional jets and 11 Airbus A320neo family aircraft (deliveries for the latter to start after the completion of the business plan).

ITA has also signed an agreement with Air Lease Corporation for the leasing of further 31 new generation Airbus aircraft, among which long, medium and short-haul jets.

Overall, ITA will lease a total of 56 new Airbus aircraft over the course of the plan (13 long-haul jets, including the ultra-modern Airbus A350-900, and 43 short and medium-haul aircraft) at significantly more favorable economic conditions than those applied to Alitalia.

ITA will also halve the number of leasing companies from the twelve used by Alitalia under Extraordinary Administration to manage its fleet to six partners of proven financial strength that will cooperate with the airline in the process of expansion of the fleet from the initial 52 aircraft to 105 aircraft in 2025.

The deliveries of new Airbus jets will begin from the end of the first quarter of 2022, thus starting the process of expansion and conversion of the initial ITA fleet to a new generation of more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, equipped with the best technologies and state-of-the-art cabins to guarantee maximum comfort to travelers. Furthermore, the choice of a single supplier allows to overcome the limitations on flexibility in crew management and obtain greater efficiency in the supply of aircraft spare parts and maintenance activities.

In addition, ITA has also agreed with Airbus to become a strategic partner for new technologies and the next generation of sustainable aerospace.

The Executive Chairman of ITA, Alfredo Altavilla, said: “The strategic partnership with Airbus and ALC is crucial for ITA to jumpstart our Business Plan aiming at achieving our targets of a new environmental-friendly fleet with significantly lower operating and leasing costs. I want to thank both Christian Scherer, CCO of Airbus, and Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation, for their trust in the future of our brand-new airline.”

“ITA has done a thorough clean sheet aircraft evaluation and has chosen Airbus across all segments. This is very gratifying and a testimony of the great value of the Airbus product range. It sets a benchmark in driving the decarbonization and efficiency agenda. From the start, we have been working closely with ITA, listening carefully to their requirements. Today we are proud and grateful to be alongside ITA in building its future together. Grazie Mille! ” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

“Air Lease Corporation-ALC is pleased and proud to be the launch Lessor for ITA to supply the new airline 31 new Airbus jet aircraft, including the most modern A220 and A320/321NEO family jets, as well the latest environmentally friendly wide body aircraft on long term operating leases from ALC’s orderbook. These transactions will allow ITA to operate the most technologically advanced new aircraft to cover ITA’s European and Intercontinental route network with great efficiency”, said Steven F Udvar-Hazy Executive Chairman of ALC. “We look forward to a long term successful partnership”, he said.

*

Photo caption: “Alfredo Altavilla (Executive Chairman of ITA), Christian Scherer (CCO Airbus and Head of Airbus International) and Steven F. Udvar-Hazy (Executive President of ALC) sign the agreements for the future fleet of new generation Airbus aircraft for ITA”