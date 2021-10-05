ITA – ITALIA TRASPORTO AEREO * USA: « DA OGGI IN VENDITA I VOLI, ROMA FIUMICINO VERSO NEW YORK JFK / MIAMI, BOSTON E LOS ANGELES E DA MILANO MALPENSA VERSO NEW YORK JFK »

Da oggi ITA avvia le vendite dei biglietti per i propri voli intercontinentali con destinazione USA, dove opererà con le rotte da Roma Fiumicino verso New York JFK, Miami, Boston e Los Angeles e da Milano Malpensa verso New York JFK. Le competenti autorità americane hanno autorizzato la commercializzazione dei voli da/per gli USA che possono essere acquistati sul sito www.itaspa.com, nelle agenzie di viaggio e nelle biglietterie aeroportuali.

L’operativo intercontinentale di ITA si avvierà con la rotta da Roma Fiumicino verso New York JFK, che inizierà il 4 novembre 2021 con 6 voli a settimana (andata/ritorno) che arriveranno a 10 già a inizio dicembre 2021 e fino a 14 voli settimanali nel periodo delle vacanze natalizie, dal 20 dicembre 2021 al 9 gennaio 2022.

Il collegamento ITA Roma Fiumicino – New York JFK sarà operato ogni giovedì, sabato e domenica alle ore 10:00 da Roma, per ripartire da New York ogni lunedì, venerdì e domenica alle ore 16:55 (il 5 novembre il primo volo da JFK partirà alle ore 17:55 per effetto dell’ora legale negli USA).

I voli saranno effettuati con un Airbus A330 di 250 posti configurato in tre classi di servizio, Business, Premium Economy ed Economy.

A partire da marzo 2022 partiranno i voli da Roma Fiumicino verso Miami e Boston, e da Milano Malpensa verso New York JFK. Nell’estate 2022 è previsto l’avvio della rotta Roma Fiumicino – Los Angeles. Per ulteriori informazioni è possibile visitare il sito www.itaspa.com.

All’avvio delle attività, il prossimo 15 ottobre, ITA servirà 44 destinazioni con 59 rotte che saliranno a 74 destinazioni e 89 rotte nel 2025, a conclusione del processo di ribilanciamento dei voli verso il settore del lungo raggio che ha l’obiettivo di colmare il gap di connettività del Paese.

ITA: on sale from today tickets for flights to/from the United States

Roma, 5 October 2021 – ITA has begun today the sales for its intercontinental flights to and from the United States. The Italian airline will operate direct services to Rome Fiumicino from New York JFK, Miami, Boston and Los Angeles airports, as well as from New York JFK to Milan Malpensa airport. The services, currently subject to the completion of the approval process by the relevant US Authorities, can be purchased on www.itaspa.com website, in travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

The first long-haul service operated by ITA will be the Rome Fiumicino – New York JFK flight which will begin on 4 November, 2021 with 6 weekly frequencies increasing to 10 weekly frequencies in early December 2021 and up to 14 weekly frequencies during the Christmas holidays from 20 December 2021 to 9 January 2022.

The ITA Rome Fiumicino – New York JFK service will operate every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday with departs at 10:00 am (local time) from Rome Fiumicino airport. The flights from New York JFK will leave every Monday, Friday and Sunday at 4:55 pm (the first flight from JFK airport to Rome, scheduled for 5 November, will depart at 5:55 pm due to the daylight saving time in the US).

Flights will be operated with a 250-seat Airbus A330 configured in three classes of service: Business, Premium Economy and Economy.

In March 2022 ITA will also begin operations to Rome Fiumicino from Miami and Boston, and to Milan Malpensa from New York JFK. The Los Angeles – Rome Fiumicino service is scheduled to start from the summer 2022. For further information, please visit www.itaspa.com website.

At the beginning of operations, ITA will fly to 44 destinations with 59 routes, growing to 74 destinations and 89 routes by 2025, at the conclusion of the rebalancing process of flights towards the long-haul sector, which is aimed at bridging the connectivity gap between to and from Italy.