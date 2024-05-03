INTESA SANPAOLO * RISULTATI AL 31 MARZO 2024: MESSINA, «UTILE NETTO A 2,3 MILIARDI (+18%), PERMETTE DI ACCANTONARE DIVIDENDI PER 1,6 MILIARDI»

STATEMENT BY CARLO MESSINA, CEO OF INTESA SANPAOLO

ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2024 1Q RESULTS

The solidity of the results achieved in the first quarter of 2024 reaffirms Intesa Sanpaolo’s position as a European leader for high and sustainable profitability, capital strength and low risk profile; with a unique role in supporting Italy’s real and social economies.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s consolidated commercial leadership across its divisions catering to families and businesses, coupled with its substantial Wealth Management and Protection offerings, technologically advanced digital services, efficient international operations, our “Zero NPL” status, and robust ESG profile, position the Group as a distinct model in Europe.

In May, we will distribute dividends totaling €2.8 billion, the balance for the 2023 financial year. We also confirm our objective of achieving a 2024 net income exceeding €8 billion.

In the first quarter of 2024, net income reached €2.3 billion, an 18% increase versus the same period in 2023. This growth enables us to accrue €1.6 billion for dividends.

Operating income grew by 11%, with a strong acceleration in commissions and insurance income.

Savings entrusted to us by families and businesses grew by €8 billion in the quarter, surpassing €1.3 trillion. Our effective cost management – while strongly investing in technology – has enabled us to achieve our best-ever cost/income ratio.

The historically low inflow of non-performing loans has reduced the annualized cost of risk to 22 basis points, supported by an increase in coverage.

Furthermore, our robust capital generation continues to bolster our position, with the CET 1 Ratio exceeding 13.30%, even after factoring in the €1.7 billion buyback set to commence in early June.

Direct and indirect taxes incurred in the first quarter of 2024 total €1.6 billion, while new medium and long-term lending in Italy approached €9 billion.

Intesa Sanpaolo is uniquely positioned to drive revenue growth in its Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory business, especially in the context of declining interest rates. With over €1.3 trillion in customer financial assets, a network of over 16,000 dedicated advisors, cutting-edge digital offerings, and fully-owned insurance and asset management companies, our bank stands at the forefront.