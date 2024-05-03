INTESA SANPAOLO * RISULTATI AL 31 MARZO 2024: MESSINA, «UTILE NETTO A 2,3 MILIARDI (+18%), PERMETTE DI ACCANTONARE DIVIDENDI PER 1,6 MILIARDI»

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –
INTESA SANPAOLO: RISULTATI CONSOLIDATI AL 31 MARZO 2024
I RISULTATI DEL PRIMO TRIMESTRE 2024 EVIDENZIANO LA CAPACITÀ DI INTESA SANPAOLO DI GENERARE UNA SOLIDA REDDITIVITÀ SOSTENIBILE: UTILE NETTO PARI A € 2,3 MLD, PIENAMENTE IN LINEA CON L’OBIETTIVO DI OLTRE € 8 MLD PER L’ANNO IN CORSO.
SIGNIFICATIVO RITORNO CASH PER GLI AZIONISTI: € 1,6 MLD DI DIVIDENDI MATURATI NEL TRIMESTRE (CHE SI AGGIUNGONO AL SALDO DIVIDENDI 2023 DI € 2,8 MLD DA PAGARE A MAGGIO 2024 E AL BUYBACK PARI A € 1,7 MLD DA AVVIARE A GIUGNO 2024).
IL SOLIDO ANDAMENTO ECONOMICO E PATRIMONIALE DEL TRIMESTRE SI È TRADOTTO IN UNA SIGNIFICATIVA CREAZIONE DI VALORE PER TUTTI GLI STAKEHOLDER E NON SOLO PER GLI AZIONISTI, FONDATA ANCHE SUL FORTE IMPEGNO ESG DEL GRUPPO: IN PARTICOLARE, € 1,6 MLD DI IMPOSTE GENERATE (IN AUMENTO DI € 0,2 MLD VS IL 1° TRIM. 2023, DERIVANTE DALLA CRESCITA DEGLI INTERESSI NETTI), ESPANSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA CIBO E RIPARO PER LE PERSONE IN DIFFICOLTÀ (OLTRE 38,3 MLN DI INTERVENTI NEL 2022 – 1° TRIM. 2024), RAFFORZAMENTO DELLE INIZIATIVE PER CONTRASTARE LE DISUGUAGLIANZE E FAVORIRE L’INCLUSIONE FINANZIARIA, SOCIALE, EDUCATIVA E CULTURALE (€ 15,8 MLD DI CREDITO SOCIALE E RIGENERAZIONE URBANA NEL 2022 – 1° TRIM. 2024), CONTRIBUTO PARI A CIRCA € 1,5 MLD NEL 2023-2027 PER FAR FRONTE AI BISOGNI SOCIALI (DI CUI CIRCA € 0,4 MLD GIÀ NEL 2023 – 1° TRIM. 2024).
INTESA SANPAOLO È UN ACCELERATORE DELLA CRESCITA DELL’ECONOMIA REALE IN ITALIA: CIRCA € 9 MLD DI NUOVO CREDITO A MEDIO-LUNGO TERMINE A FAMIGLIE E IMPRESE DEL PAESE NEL 1° TRIM. 2024; CIRCA 700 AZIENDE RIPORTATE IN BONIS NEL 1° TRIM. 2024 E 141.500 DAL 2014, PRESERVANDO RISPETTIVAMENTE 3.500 E 708.000 POSTI DI LAVORO.
AL 31 MARZO 2024 ELEVATA PATRIMONIALIZZAZIONE, LARGAMENTE SUPERIORE AI REQUISITI NORMATIVI: COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AL 13,3%, DEDUCENDO DAL CAPITALE I DIVIDENDI MATURATI NEL 1° TRIM. 2024 E IL BUYBACK DA AVVIARE A GIUGNO 2024, SENZA CONSIDERARE CIRCA 120 CENTESIMI DI PUNTO DI BENEFICIO DERIVANTE DALL’ASSORBIMENTO DELLE IMPOSTE DIFFERITE ATTIVE (DTA), DI CUI CIRCA 20 NELL’ORIZZONTE 2° TRIM. 2024 – 2025.
CRESCITA DEL 16,9% VS 1° TRIM. 2023 DEL RISULTATO CORRENTE LORDO E DEL 18,2% DEL RISULTATO DELLA GESTIONE OPERATIVA, CON PROVENTI OPERATIVI NETTI IN CRESCITA DELL’ 11,1% (INTERESSI NETTI +20,8%, COMMISSIONI NETTE +6,3%, RISULTATO DELL’ATTIVITÀ ASSICURATIVA +14,6%) E COSTI OPERATIVI IN AUMENTO DELL’ 1,3%.
- UTILE NETTO DEL 1° TRIM. 2024 A € 2.301 MLN, +17,6% RISPETTO A € 1.956 MLN DEL 1° TRIM. 2023
- RISULTATO CORRENTE LORDO IN CRESCITA DEL 16,9% VS 1° TRIM. 2023
- RISULTATO DELLA GESTIONE OPERATIVA IN AUMENTO DEL 18,2% VS 1° TRIM. 2023
- PROVENTI OPERATIVI NETTI IN CRESCITA DELL’ 11,1% VS 1° TRIM. 2023 (INTERESSI NETTI +20,8%, COMMISSIONI NETTE +6,3%, RISULTATO DELL’ATTIVITÀ ASSICURATIVA +14,6%)
- COSTI OPERATIVI IN AUMENTO DELL’ 1,3% VS 1° TRIM. 2023
DICHIARAZIONE DI CARLO MESSINA CONSIGLIERE DELEGATO E CEO INTESA SANPAOLO IN OCCASIONE DEI RISULTATI AL 31 MARZO 2024
La solidità dei risultati ottenuti nel primo trimestre del 2024 conferma Intesa Sanpaolo quale leader europeo per redditività elevata e sostenibile, forza patrimoniale e basso profilo di rischio; con un ruolo unico a supporto dell’economia reale e sociale del nostro Paese.
La consolidata leadership commerciale delle divisioni al servizio di famiglie e imprese, la significativa componente delWealth Management and Protection, l’offerta digitale tecnologicamente avanzata, la gestione delle attività internazionali improntata all’efficienza, la nostra condizione di Banca “Zero NPL” e lo spiccato profilo ESG fanno di Intesa Sanpaolo un modello unico in Europa.
Nel mese di maggio distribuiremo dividendi per 2,8 miliardi di euro come saldo dell’esercizio 2023.
Confermiamo l’obiettivo di un utile netto 2024 superiore a 8 miliardi di euro.
Nel primo trimestre 2024 l’utile netto è stato di 2,3 miliardi, in crescita del 18% rispetto al primo trimestre 2023 e permette di accantonare dividendi per 1,6 miliardi di euro.
I proventi operativi crescono dell’11% grazie anche alla forte accelerazione delle commissioni e del risultato assicurativo.
Il risparmio che ci affidano famiglie e imprese cresce nel trimestre di 28 miliardi superando i 1.300 miliardi di euro; la forte attenzione ai costi nonostante la crescita degli investimenti tecnologici ci permette di raggiungere il miglior risultato di sempre in termini di cost/income.
Il flusso ai minimi storici degli NPL porta il costo del rischio annualizzato a 22 punti base, accompagnato a un aumento delle coperture.
La robusta generazione di capitale ci rafforza ulteriormente: il CET 1 Ratio è superiore al 13,3% già considerando il buy back di 1,7 miliardi che lanceremo a inizio giugno.
Le imposte dirette e indirette sostenute nel primo trimestre 2024 sono pari a 1,6 miliardi di euro e Il credito a medio e lungo termine erogato in Italia sfiora i 9 miliardi di euro.
Intesa Sanpaolo gode di una condizione unica per la crescita dei ricavi derivante dell’attività diWealth Management, Protection & Advisory, in particolare in una prospettiva di tassi di interessi in riduzione: oltre 1.300 miliardi di euro di attività finanziarie della clientela, oltre 16.000 professionisti dedicati,
un’offerta digitale all’avanguardia, le società assicurative e dell’Asset Management di proprietà. Abbiamo identificato 100 miliardi di attività finanziarie dei clienti per dare impulso alla crescita del risparmio gestito del nostro Gruppo. L’accorpamento in un presidio unitario delle attività di wealth management, annunciato di recente, ha l’obiettivo di accelerarne la crescita e favorire una maggiore integrazione delle fabbriche prodotto.
Al centro delle nostre strategie e delle nostre capacità di crescita e sviluppo ci sonoi clienti, la loro fiducia nella solidità della Banca e nella sua leadership tecnologica, il forte rapporto con i professionisti al loro servizio per il credito e la consulenza. La nostra priorità è l’ascolto delle loro esigenze.
L’innovazione tecnologica è elemento chiave del nostro successo: ci posizioniamo come leader a livello europeo grazie ai 3 miliardi di investimenti IT già effettuati e circa 1800 specialisti IT già assunti; isybank, la banca digitale del Gruppo che porterà circa un milione di nuovi clienti entro il 2025; Fideuram Direct, la piattaforma di Wealth Management digitale per il Private Banking, che avrà 150.000 clienti nel 2025; l’intelligenza artificiale, con circa 150 App e 300 specialisti a fine piano.
La costituzione di una nuova area di governo relativa ai temi ESG permetterà di guidare le strategie di sviluppo sostenibile del Gruppo, con un impegno particolare verso il sociale e il contrasto alle disuguaglianze.
Intesa Sanpaolo è un’istituzione al servizio del Paese: con 1,5 miliardi di euro entro il 2027 – in aggiunta al miliardo del periodo 2018 – 2021 – e con 1.000 professionisti della Banca, realizziamo il principale progetto di coesione sociale del Paese, per promuovere una società più equa in modo strutturale e concreto.
Siamo fortemente impegnati nel contrasto al cambiamento climatico: dal 2021 al 31 marzo 2024 le nuove erogazioni a supporto della Green Economy e la transizione ecologica sono state di oltre 47 miliardi di euro, di queste circa 9,5 a supporto dell’economia circolare, i nostri approvvigionamenti da fonti rinnovabili ammontano al 90%.
Tutto questo colloca Intesa Sanpaolo ai vertici del settore in Europa, con un ruolo di rilevanza unica nel nostro Paese, a beneficio della crescita economica e di una società più inclusiva.
La qualità professionale delle nostre persone è elemento determinante per raggiungere risultati solidi e sostenibili a favore di tutti gli stakeholder: a loro va il nostro grazie.
3 maggio 2024
STATEMENT BY CARLO MESSINA, CEO OF INTESA SANPAOLO
ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2024 1Q RESULTS
The solidity of the results achieved in the first quarter of 2024 reaffirms Intesa Sanpaolo’s position as a European leader for high and sustainable profitability, capital strength and low risk profile; with a unique role in supporting Italy’s real and social economies.
Intesa Sanpaolo’s consolidated commercial leadership across its divisions catering to families and businesses, coupled with its substantial Wealth Management and Protection offerings, technologically advanced digital services, efficient international operations, our “Zero NPL” status, and robust ESG profile, position the Group as a distinct model in Europe.
In May, we will distribute dividends totaling €2.8 billion, the balance for the 2023 financial year. We also confirm our objective of achieving a 2024 net income exceeding €8 billion.
In the first quarter of 2024, net income reached €2.3 billion, an 18% increase versus the same period in 2023. This growth enables us to accrue €1.6 billion for dividends.
Operating income grew by 11%, with a strong acceleration in commissions and insurance income.
Savings entrusted to us by families and businesses grew by €8 billion in the quarter, surpassing €1.3 trillion. Our effective cost management – while strongly investing in technology – has enabled us to achieve our best-ever cost/income ratio.
The historically low inflow of non-performing loans has reduced the annualized cost of risk to 22 basis points, supported by an increase in coverage.
Furthermore, our robust capital generation continues to bolster our position, with the CET 1 Ratio exceeding 13.30%, even after factoring in the €1.7 billion buyback set to commence in early June.
Direct and indirect taxes incurred in the first quarter of 2024 total €1.6 billion, while new medium and long-term lending in Italy approached €9 billion.
Intesa Sanpaolo is uniquely positioned to drive revenue growth in its Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory business, especially in the context of declining interest rates. With over €1.3 trillion in customer financial assets, a network of over 16,000 dedicated advisors, cutting-edge digital offerings, and fully-owned insurance and asset management companies, our bank stands at the forefront.
We’ve identified €100 billion in client financial assets to fuel the expansion of our Group’s asset management business. The recently announced consolidation of wealth management activities into a unified unit aims to accelerate growth and foster greater integration of product factories.
At the core of our strategies and growth initiatives lie our customers, their trust in the bank’s solidity and technological leadership, and the strong relationships fostered with professionals dedicated to serving them for credit and consultancy. Our priority is listening to their needs.
isybank, the Group’s digital bank which will bring around one million new customers by 2025; Fideuram Direct, the digital Wealth Management platform for Private Banking, which will count 150,000 customers in 2025; artificial intelligence, with around 150 apps and 300 specialists at the end of the Business Plan.
Technological innovation is a key element of our success. We are a European leader, thanks to the €3 billion already invested in IT and the recruitment of around 1,800 IT specialists. Initiatives like isybank, our digital bank, set to attract around one million new customers by 2025; Fideuram Direct, our digital Wealth Management platform for Private Banking expected to serve 150,000 customers by 2025; and artificial intelligence, with approximately 150 use cases and 300 specialists by the end of our business plan, underscore our commitment to innovation.
The creation of a new governance area dedicated to ESG issues will drive our sustainable development strategies forward, with a particular focus on addressing social issues and combating inequalities.
Intesa Sanpaolo is an institution dedicated to serving our country. We are spearheading Italy’s primary social cohesion project, with a commitment of €1.5 billion by 2027, in addition to the previous one billion allocated between 2018 and 2021, and with the support of 1,000 dedicated professionals from within the bank. Our aim is to promote a more equitable society in a tangible and structural manner.
We are deeply committed to combatting climate change. From 2021 to March 31, 2024, our new lending to support the Green Economy and ecological transition exceeded €47 billion, with approximately €9.5 billion allocated to support the circular economy. Furthermore, our own use of renewable energy sources currently stands at 90%.
These efforts position Intesa Sanpaolo at the forefront of the sector in Europe, with a uniquely significant role in our country. Our contributions benefit not only economic growth but also foster a more inclusive society.
The professional excellence of our People is a vital component in achieving solid and sustainable results for all stakeholders: our thanks go to them.
3 May 2024