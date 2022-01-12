FRONTEX * « THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ILLEGAL BORDER-CROSSINGS IN 2021 WAS 200 000, THE HIGHEST NUMBER SINCE 2017, THIS IS AN INCREASE OF 36% WHEN COMPARED WITH 2019 AND AN INCREASE OF 57% COMPARED WITH 2020 »

11:27 - 12/01/2022

EU external borders in 2021: Arrivals above pre-pandemic levels. 2022-01-11. According to preliminary figures collected by Frontex, the total number of illegal border-crossings in 2021 was just short of 200 000, the highest number since 2017.

This is an increase of 36% when compared with 2019 and an increase of 57% compared with 2020 when we could observe a strong impact of COVID-19 restrictions. This suggests that factors other than the lifting of restrictions on global mobility are the cause of increased migratory pressure.

One such factor defining 2021 was undoubtedly the situation at the borders to Belarus, making it another year in which migration was used in a hybrid operation targeting the EU external border.

In 2021, Syrians remained the most frequently reported nationality of the people detected when crossing the border without permission, followed by Tunisians, Moroccans, Algerians and Afghans.

Just as in 2020, women continued to make up fewer than one in ten arrivals in 2021, a significant drop in their share compared to 2019. As regards other groups of vulnerable people, the reported share of minors was largely unchanged, as was that of unaccompanied minors.

The Central Mediterranean route was again the most-used migratory route to Europe in 2021, accounting for one-third of all reported illegal border-crossings.

With a year-on-year increase in detections of 83%, reflecting more arrivals from Libyan, Tunisian and Turkish shores, the route in fact took an even more prominent role amongst migratory routes.

While Tunisian migrants were most frequently detected in this region, 2021 importantly saw the return of larger numbers of Egyptian migrants (a sevenfold increase compared with 2020). Along with Bangladeshi migrants, Egyptians were among the key nationalities in the Central Mediterranean.

On the Western Mediterranean route, roughly 18 000 arrivals were reported in 2021, which is a stable situation compared to the same period in 2020. The majority of the migrants were of Algerian nationality, followed by Moroccans.

The Western African route also saw a similar number of detections as in 2020 with about 22 500 detections, with the usual seasonal peak occurring in September. The main nationali­ties registered were again Moroccan, followed by various Western African nations.

Around one in ten of all detected irregular crossings in 2021 occurred on the Eastern Mediterranean route, where the number was roughly on par with the same period of 2020.

However, while detections continue to drop in Greece, Cyprus recorded a sig­nificant increase in the migratory flow compared to previous years. Detections in Cyprus (around 10 400 in total in 2021, more than double (123%) the same period in 2020) notably increased in the last quarter of 2021 linked to a higher share of Africans among the detected migrants.

The Western Balkan route saw a further 124% increase of reported detections of illegal border-crossings in 2021 compared to 2020. The route marked an increasing trend un­til September and a slight decrease in the subsequent months. The majority of detected illegal border crossings can be traced back to people who have been in the region for some time and who repeatedly try to reach their target country in the EU.

On the Eastern land borders, roughly 8 000 illegal border-crossings for the year 2021 were detected, a more than tenfold increase in comparison to 2020. This illustrates an intense pressure with continuously attempted border crossings, which were detected in the context of the declared state of emergency in all three EU member states neighbouring Belarus. The figures peaked in the second half of the year as migratory pressure focused first on the Lithuanian border and shifted thereafter to the Polish and Latvian borders.

Frontiere esterne dell’UE nel 2021: arrivi al di sopra dei livelli pre-pandemia. 2022-01-11. Secondo i dati preliminari raccolti da Frontex, il numero totale di attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere nel 2021 è stato di poco inferiore a 200.000, il numero più alto dal 2017.

Si tratta di un aumento del 36% rispetto al 2019 e del 57% rispetto al 2020 quando abbiamo potuto osservare un forte impatto delle restrizioni COVID-19. Ciò suggerisce che fattori diversi dalla revoca delle restrizioni alla mobilità globale siano la causa dell’aumento della pressione migratoria.

Uno di questi fattori che ha definito il 2021 è stata senza dubbio la situazione ai confini con la Bielorussia, rendendolo un altro anno in cui la migrazione è stata utilizzata in un’operazione ibrida mirata al confine esterno dell’UE.

Nel 2021, i siriani sono rimasti la nazionalità più segnalata delle persone rilevate quando attraversano il confine senza permesso, seguiti da tunisini, marocchini, algerini e afgani.

Così come nel 2020, nel 2021 le donne hanno continuato a rappresentare meno di un arrivo su dieci, con un calo significativo della loro quota rispetto al 2019. Per quanto riguarda gli altri gruppi di persone vulnerabili, la quota segnalata di minori è rimasta sostanzialmente invariata, così come quella di minori non accompagnati.

La rotta del Mediterraneo centrale è stata ancora una volta la rotta migratoria più utilizzata verso l’Europa nel 2021, rappresentando un terzo di tutti gli attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere segnalati.

Con un aumento anno su anno dei rilevamenti dell’83%, che riflette più arrivi dalle coste libiche, tunisine e turche, la rotta ha infatti assunto un ruolo ancora più importante tra le rotte migratorie.

Sebbene i migranti tunisini siano stati rilevati più frequentemente in questa regione, il 2021 ha visto soprattutto il ritorno di un numero maggiore di migranti egiziani (un aumento di sette volte rispetto al 2020). Insieme ai migranti del Bangladesh, gli egiziani erano tra le nazionalità chiave nel Mediterraneo centrale.

Sulla rotta del Mediterraneo occidentale, nel 2021 sono stati segnalati circa 18 000 arrivi, una situazione stabile rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2020. La maggior parte dei migranti era di nazionalità algerina, seguita da marocchini.

Anche la rotta dell’Africa occidentale ha registrato un numero di rilevamenti simile a quello del 2020 con circa 22.500 rilevamenti, con il consueto picco stagionale che si è verificato a settembre. Le principali nazionalità registrate sono state ancora una volta marocchine, seguite da varie nazioni dell’Africa occidentale.

Circa uno su dieci di tutti gli attraversamenti irregolari rilevati nel 2021 si è verificato sulla rotta del Mediterraneo orientale, dove il numero era più o meno alla pari con lo stesso periodo del 2020.

Tuttavia, mentre i rilevamenti continuano a diminuire in Grecia, Cipro ha registrato un aumento significativo del flusso migratorio rispetto agli anni precedenti. I rilevamenti a Cipro (circa 10 400 in totale nel 2021, più del doppio (123%) nello stesso periodo del 2020) sono notevolmente aumentati nell’ultimo trimestre del 2021 a causa di una quota maggiore di africani tra i migranti rilevati.

La rotta dei Balcani occidentali ha registrato un ulteriore aumento del 124% dei rilevamenti segnalati di attraversamenti illegali delle frontiere nel 2021 rispetto al 2020. La rotta ha segnato una tendenza all’aumento fino a settembre e una leggera diminuzione nei mesi successivi. La maggior parte dei valichi di frontiera illegali rilevati può essere fatta risalire a persone che si trovano nella regione da tempo e che tentano ripetutamente di raggiungere il paese di destinazione nell’UE.

Alle frontiere terrestri orientali sono stati rilevati circa 8 000 attraversamenti illegali di frontiera per l’anno 2021, un aumento di oltre dieci volte rispetto al 2020. Ciò illustra un’intensa pressione con continui tentativi di attraversamento delle frontiere, che sono stati rilevati nel contesto della dichiarazione stato di emergenza in tutti e tre gli Stati membri dell’UE confinanti con la Bielorussia. Le cifre hanno raggiunto il picco nella seconda metà dell’anno quando la pressione migratoria si è concentrata prima sul confine lituano e successivamente si è spostata sui confini polacchi e lettoni.