FRONTEX * STATISTICHE MIGRATORIE – GENNAIO 2025: «GLI ATTRAVERSAMENTI IRREGOLARI DELLE FRONTIERE DIMINUISCONO DEL 22%»

EU external borders: Irregular border crossings fall 22% in January. The number of irregular border crossings into the European Union fell to just over 13 400 in January, marking a 22% decrease compared to the same month last year.

Despite this overall decline, the Central Mediterranean route saw an increase in activity, although the increase also highlights the very low figure a year ago.

Key highlights:

Western African route accounts for nearly third of all irregular crossings in January.

Central Mediterranean sees biggest increase in arrivals: 43% year-on-year.

Western Balkan saw the sharpest decline: -66% compared to January 2024.

Top Nationalities: Afghan, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani (although many arrivals’ nationalities are still being verified).

Despite a 34% decline from a year ago, the Western African remained the most active migratory route with 4 740 of arrivals in the first month of 2025. The largest share of the irregular migrants came from Mali, Morocco and Guinea.

In January, the Eastern Mediterranean was the second most active route for arrivals in the European Union, with almost 3 500 arrivals. Yet it recorded a 21% decrease in detections compared to the same month last year.

The Central Mediterranean route saw the biggest rise in arrivals of 43% (year-on-year) to 3 275.

The sea crossings, usually orchestrated by organised criminal networks, continue to pose an extreme danger to migrants. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 93 people lost their lives at sea in January. In all of last year, this figure reached 2 300, underscoring the tragic human cost of these hazardous routes.

On the Channel route, the number of detections of people seeking to cross into the United Kingdom fell by more than a fifth from a year ago to slightly above 2 500.

The latest data reflect shifting migration trends compared to last year. As authorities work to address these evolving challenges, monitoring and cooperation remain key in managing Europe’s external borders.

With 2 700 officers and staff deployed along the EU external borders, Frontex supports the national authorities with their efforts to safeguard the European borders.