FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION – OCTOBER 2022: «228.240 IRREGULAR ENTRIES WERE DETECTED IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THIS YEAR » (PDF REPORT)

11.41 - lunedì 31 ottobre 2022

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

Migratory Situation. In the first nine months of this year, 228 240 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations. This represents an increase of 70% compared with the same period of last year and is the highest total recorded for the first three quarters.

* The Western Balkans route includes also figures reported by Croatia at the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, by Romania at the border with Serbia and by Bulgaria at the border with Serbia and North Macedonia

///

Situazione Migratoria

Secondo i calcoli preliminari, nei primi nove mesi di quest’anno sono stati rilevati 228 240 ingressi irregolari alle frontiere esterne dell’Unione europea. Ciò rappresenta un aumento del 70% rispetto allo stesso periodo dell’anno scorso ed è il totale più alto registrato nei primi tre trimestri dell’anno dal 2016.

* La rotta dei Balcani occidentali include anche i dati riportati dalla Croazia al confine con Bosnia ed Erzegovina e Montenegro, dalla Romania al confine con la Serbia e dalla Bulgaria al confine con Serbia e Macedonia del Nord.