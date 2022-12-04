FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION (JAN-OCT 2022): « 281.000 IRREGULAR ENTRIES AT THE EXTERNAL BORDERS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION, UP BY 77% COMPARED TO 2021 »

11.12 - domenica 04 dicembre 2022

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

Migratory Situation. In the first ten months of this year, 281 000 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations. This represents an increase of 77% compared with the same period of last year and is the highest total recorded since 2016.

//

Situazione migratoria. Nei primi dieci mesi di quest’anno, secondo calcoli preliminari, sono stati rilevati 281.000 ingressi irregolari alle frontiere esterne dell’Unione europea. Ciò rappresenta un aumento del 77% rispetto allo stesso periodo dello scorso anno ed è il totale più alto registrato dal 2016.