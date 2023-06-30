Popular tags: featured 20
FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION: « IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF THE YEAR THE NUMBER OF IRREGULAR CROSSINGS AT THE EU’S EXTERNAL BORDERS STOOD AT 102.000, 12% MORE THAN IN 2022 »

13.59 - venerdì 30 giugno 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

 

 

MIGRATORY SITUATION. In the first five months of the year, the number of detections of irregular border crossings at EU’s external borders reached 102 000, 12% more than a year ago. The Central Mediterranean remains the main migratory route into the EU.
Find out more in our monthly statistics article.

 

 

* The Western Balkans route includes also figures reported by Croatia at the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, by Romania at the border with Serbia and by Bulgaria at the border with Serbia and North Macedonia.

