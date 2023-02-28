FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION: « IN JANUARY 2023, MORE THAN 13 200 IRREGULAR ENTRIES WERE DETECTED AT THE EXTERNAL BORDERS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION »

11.27 - martedì 28 febbraio 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

MIGRATORY SITUATION. In January 2023, more than 13 200 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations. This represents a decrease of 12% compared to the first month of 2022, in large part due to poor weather conditions on some sea routes.

January: Number of irregular border crossings down slightly from a year ago

2023-02-13. In January, more than 13 200 irregular border crossings were detected at EU’s external borders*, down 12% from a year ago in large part due to poor weather conditions on some sea routes, preliminary figures compiled by Frontex showed.

In 2022, the agency reported around 330 000 irregular border crossings at EU’s external border, the highest number since 2016.

Key developments:

13 200 irregular border crossings detected in January

43% of all irregular entries occurred via the Western Balkans

49% increase in the Central Mediterranean in January

Nationals of Afghanistan, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Syria most frequently reported.

