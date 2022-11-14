FRONTEX * EU EXTERNAL BORDERS – OCTOBER : « NUMBER OF IRREGULAR ENTRIES ON THE RISE, IN THE FIRST TEN MONTHS OF THIS YEAR, 275 500 IRREGULAR ENTRIES WERE DETECTED »

14.41 - lunedì 14 novembre 2022

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

EU external borders in October: Number of irregular entries on the rise. In the first ten months of this year, 275 500 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations by Frontex analysts.* This represents an increase of 73% compared with the same period of last year and is the highest since 2016. The Western Balkan route into the European Union remains the most active.

In October, EU Member States recorded about 36 500 irregular crossings, 47% more than in the same month in 2021.

In total, more than 2 300 standing corps officers and Frontex staff are taking part in various operational activities at the EU external border.

Key developments:

275 500 irregular entries recorded in first ten months of 2022

36 500 irregular entries in September

Western Balkan route remains most active

Western Mediterranean, Eastern Land Border routes see drops in detections

Top migratory routes:

The Western Balkan route continues to be the most active migratory route into the EU with more than 22 300 detections in October, nearly three times as many as a year ago.

So far this year, the Western Balkan region has registered the highest number of detections since the peak of the migration crisis in 2015. The high number of crossings can be attributed to repeated attempts to cross the border by migrants already present in the Western Balkans, but also to persons abusing visa-free access to the region. Some migrants use visa-free access to travel through Belgrade airport and then head overland towards the EU external borders.

Responding to this, Frontex has provided more than 500 standing corps officers and staff to the countries in the region.

Meanwhile, the Central Mediterranean route has seen a 48% rise in the number of irregular border crossings detected in the January-October period, increasing to 79 140, making this the second most active migratory route into the EU.

Due to the large number of arrivals, there may be some delays in reporting and final numbers may be higher.

In the first ten months of 2022, the number of irregular migrants detected in the Channel stood at 62 323, which represents a 70% increase compared to the same period in 2021, including both attempts and crossings in small boats.

*The figure includes other less active migratory routes not mentioned in this press release. The final figures may be higher due to delayed reporting.

///

Note: The preliminary data presented in this statement refer to the number of detections of irregular border-crossing at the external borders of the European Union. The same person may attempt to cross the border several times in different locations at the external border.

////

Frontiere esterne dell’UE a ottobre: ​​numero di ingressi irregolari in aumento.

Secondo i calcoli preliminari degli analisti di Frontex, nei primi dieci mesi di quest’anno sono stati rilevati 275 500 ingressi irregolari alle frontiere esterne dell’Unione europea.* Ciò rappresenta un aumento del 73% rispetto allo stesso periodo dell’anno scorso ed è il più alto dal 2016. La rotta dei Balcani occidentali nell’Unione europea rimane la più attiva.

A ottobre, gli Stati membri dell’UE hanno registrato circa 36 500 attraversamenti irregolari, il 47% in più rispetto allo stesso mese del 2021.

In totale, più di 2 300 ufficiali di corpo permanente e personale di Frontex partecipano a varie attività operative alle frontiere esterne dell’UE.

Sviluppi chiave:

275.500 ingressi irregolari registrati nei primi dieci mesi del 2022

36 500 ingressi irregolari a settembre

La rotta dei Balcani occidentali rimane la più attiva

Le rotte del Mediterraneo occidentale e del confine terrestre orientale registrano un calo dei rilevamenti

Principali rotte migratorie:

La rotta dei Balcani occidentali continua a essere la rotta migratoria più attiva verso l’UE con oltre 22 300 rilevamenti in ottobre, quasi tre volte di più rispetto a un anno fa.

Finora quest’anno la regione dei Balcani occidentali ha registrato il maggior numero di rilevamenti dal picco della crisi migratoria nel 2015. L’alto numero di attraversamenti è da attribuire ai ripetuti tentativi di attraversare il confine da parte di migranti già presenti nei Balcani occidentali, ma anche alle persone che abusano dell’accesso senza visto alla regione. Alcuni migranti utilizzano l’accesso senza visto per viaggiare attraverso l’aeroporto di Belgrado e poi si dirigono via terra verso le frontiere esterne dell’UE.

In risposta a ciò, Frontex ha fornito più di 500 ufficiali e personale di corpo permanente ai paesi della regione.

Nel frattempo, la rotta del Mediterraneo centrale ha registrato un aumento del 48% del numero di attraversamenti irregolari di frontiera rilevati nel periodo gennaio-ottobre, salendo a 79 140, diventando così la seconda rotta migratoria più attiva verso l’UE.

A causa dell’elevato numero di arrivi, potrebbero esserci dei ritardi nelle segnalazioni e i numeri finali potrebbero essere più alti.

Nei primi dieci mesi del 2022 il numero di migranti irregolari rilevati nella Manica è stato di 62.323, il che rappresenta un aumento del 70% rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2021, compresi sia i tentativi che gli attraversamenti in piccole imbarcazioni.

*Il dato include altre rotte migratorie meno attive non menzionate nel presente comunicato. Le cifre finali potrebbero essere più elevate a causa del ritardo nella segnalazione.

Nota: I dati preliminari presentati nella presente informativa si riferiscono al numero di rilevamenti di attraversamenti irregolari alle frontiere esterne dell’Unione Europea. La stessa persona può tentare più volte di attraversare la frontiera in luoghi diversi della frontiera esterna.