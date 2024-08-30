FERRARI (MARANELLO -MODENA) * SPONSORIZZAZIONI: «CONCLUSA CON SANTANDER LA PARTNERSHIP, CON EFFETTO DAL 31 DICEMBRE 2024»

22.26 - venerdì 30 agosto 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

FERRARI E SANTANDER CONCLUDONO LA LORO PARTNERSHIP

Maranello, 30 agosto 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) annuncia la cessazione della partnership tra Ferrari S.p.A., società da essa interamente controllata, e Santander, con effetto dal 31 dicembre 2024, alla scadenza del contratto triennale.

La partnership, iniziata nel gennaio 2022 dopo una precedente collaborazione dal 2010 al 2017, ha visto Santander al fianco della nostra Società nelle attività sportive del Cavallino Rampante. Santander è stato Premium Partner della Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1 e nostro partner nel programma Le Mans Hypercar (LMH).

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer di Ferrari, ha commentato: “Con la conclusione della nostra partnership di successo con Santander, desideriamo esprimere la nostra gratitudine per la loro dedizione e collaborazione durante il nostro percorso insieme. Il loro ruolo è stato importante nel contribuire ai risultati che abbiamo conseguito negli ultimi tre anni”.

Juan Manuel Cendoya, global head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research of Santander and vice chair di Santander Spagna, ha dichiarato: “Siamo estremamente grati alla Ferrari per la sua partnership negli ultimi tre anni. Le sponsorizzazioni svolgono un ruolo importante nel coinvolgere i clienti nonché nel rafforzamento del nostro marchio e continueremo a collaborare con una serie di partner negli anni a venire”.

///

FERRARI AND SANTANDER END THEIR PARTNERSHIP

Maranello, August 30, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/ EXM: RACE) (‘Ferrari’ or the ‘Company’) announces the termination of the partnership between Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, and Santander, effective as of December 31st, of 2024 since the committed three-year contract will end.

The partnership, which began in January 2022 after a previous collaboration from 2010 to 2017, saw Santander alongside our Company in the sporting activities of the Prancing Horse. Santander has been Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1 and has been our partner in the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) programme.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, comments: “As our successful partnership with Santander comes to its end, we would like to express our gratitude for their dedication and collaboration during our journey together. They have played an important role in contributing to our achievements over the past three years.”

Juan Manuel Cendoya, global head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research of Santander and vice chair of Santander Spain, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for their partnership over the past three years. Sponsorships play an important role in engaging with clients and reinforcing our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years ahead.”