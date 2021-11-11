FERRARI – MARANELLO * “FERRARI BR20“: « PRESENTATA OGGI L’ULTIMA NATA DELLA SERIE ONE-OFF DEL CAVALLINO RAMPANTE, PROGETTATA A PARTIRE DALLE RICHIESTE DI UN CLIENTE »

È stata presentata oggi la Ferrari BR20, ultima nata della serie One-Off del Cavallino Rampante. La vettura entra così a far parte del gruppo più esclusivo dell’intera produzione della Casa di Maranello, vale a dire quei modelli unici che vengono forgiati attorno alle richieste di un singolo cliente e disegnati a partire dai suoi requisiti.

La BR20 è un coupé V12 a due posti sviluppato a partire dalla GTC4Lusso, che per filosofia e approccio stilistico rimanda alle magnifiche coupé Ferrari degli anni ’50/’60 senza però cedere alla nostalgia, anzi riuscendo nell’impresa di coniugare eleganza senza tempo e sportività discreta. La vettura strizza l’occhio infatti alle proporzioni e all’eleganza tipiche di alcune tra le dodici cilindri più iconiche della storia Ferrari, tra cui la 410 SA e la 500 Superfast.

Rispetto alla GTC4Lusso vengono rimosse le due sedute posteriori per ottenere una linea più dinamica dall’accentuato effetto fastback. La BR20 è circa sette centimetri più lunga della vettura da cui è stata originata, grazie specialmente al trattamento dello sbalzo posteriore che crea una silhouette in grado di enfatizzare al massimo le proporzioni della vettura. Uno dei punti cardine del processo di design della BR20 è stata la variazione radicale del volume dell’abitacolo, grazie alla quale i designer diretti da Flavio Manzoni hanno potuto immaginare proporzioni innovative volte a creare un tema di design degli esterni di grande forza e coerenza stilistica.

La soluzione adottata per la forma dell’abitacolo crea un effetto simile a quello di una coppia di archi che lo percorre in senso longitudinale, dal montante A fino allo spoiler posteriore. Il volume posteriore degli stessi è stato scavato per creare un canale aerodinamico il cui sfogo viene celato dalla fascia posteriore nera sottostante lo spoiler. Questa reinterpretazione moderna del tema dei flying buttress caro a Ferrari lega a doppio filo la vettura agli stilemi caratteristici del Cavallino Rampante, propri sia della tradizione GT sia di quella delle vetture sportive del Marchio, come per esempio la 599 GTB Fiorano. Per alleggerire visivamente l’abitacolo la colorazione nera del tetto collega il parabrezza al lunotto, sollevato rispetto alla superficie del portellone posteriore come ad accompagnare il flusso dell’aria.

Il paraurti posteriore muscolare ben si integra in un’auto dal look aggressivo come questa; i doppi fanali posteriori dialogano visivamente con i terminali di scarico, ribassati e incastonati in un prominente diffusore aerodinamico dotato di flap attivi al sottoscocca. Anche i doppi scarichi tondi sono stati disegnati specificamente per la BR20.

I dettagli in fibra di carbonio che punteggiano la vettura sottolineano le qualità dinamiche e il livello prestazionale che questa 4×4 è in grado di offrire. I copribrancardi alti e sinuosi rendono più dinamica la sezione inferiore della fiancata ed enfatizzano gli sfoghi d’aria anteriori sul passaruota. L’ampia griglia anteriore è impreziosita da un elemento superiore in fibra di carbonio che crea una continuità stilistica con altre recenti One-Off Ferrari, mentre un inusuale doppio inserto cromato laterale sottolinea ulteriormente la dinamicità dell’anteriore.

L’identità della BR20 viene ulteriormente enfatizzata dalle stecche orizzontali della calandra che la caratterizzano notevolmente con il loro forte effetto di tridimensionalità. Innumerevoli sono gli elementi creati appositamente per questa vettura, tra cui i fanali anteriori ribassati e con luci diurne più sottili rispetto a quelli della GTC4Lusso che fanno sembrare il cofano anteriore ancor più lungo. Anche i cerchi da 20” con finiture diamantate tono su tono sono stati disegnati esclusivamente per questo modello unico.

Non sono da meno gli interni, che presentano una combinazione accuratamente studiata in accordo con il cliente di pelle in due tonalità di marrone e fibra di carbonio. I sedili rivestiti in pelle Heritage Testa di Moro presentano un motivo esclusivo sull’anteriore sulla parte di specchiature frontali e cuciture argentate a croce ricamate sulle spalle. L’abitacolo è composto da un unico volume dal parabrezza al vano di carico posteriore, per fornire agli occupanti una sensazione di leggerezza e ariosità unica nel suo genere. I rivestimenti in rovere con inserti in fibra di carbonio adornano la panchetta posteriore, le maniglie interne e il pianale reclinabile in grado di nascondere un’area di carico molto profonda.

La One-Off Ferrari BR20, progettata per un affezionato cliente del Cavallino Rampante che è stato coinvolto in ogni fase della sua creazione, rappresenta una interpretazione moderna della storica arte della carrozzeria; la vettura centra l’obiettivo di trasformare un modello esistente in modo originale ed efficace, ispirandosi e al contempo rendendo omaggio ai valori fondamentali del Marchio, vale a dire passione e innovazione.

PROGETTI SPECIALI

Il programma Progetti Speciali è volto alla creazione di vetture Ferrari uniche chiamate One-Off e caratterizzate da un design esclusivo elaborato sulla base delle richieste del cliente, che diventa così proprietario di un modello prodotto in esemplare unico. Ciascun progetto parte dall’idea del committente, sviluppata insieme a un team di designer del Centro Stile Ferrari; dopo aver definito gli aspetti di design si passa alla realizzazione di dettagliati disegni tecnici e di un modello in scala, prima di iniziare la costruzione della vettura unica. Il processo richiede oltre un anno, durante il quale il cliente viene coinvolto in tutte le fasi di sviluppo e verifica progettuale. Il risultato di questa attività è una Ferrari unica, che si fregia del logo del Cavallino Rampante ed è realizzata secondo i canoni di eccellenza che caratterizzano la produzione di tutte le auto della Casa di Maranello.

***

FERRARI BR20: MARANELLO’S LATEST ONE-OFF REVEALED

· A unique new car designed by Ferrari designers to a client’s brief

· The BR20 is a two-seater V12 coupé based on the GTC4Lusso platform

· A sublime marriage of dynamic, modern good looks and styling flair inspired by Ferraris of the 1950s and 60s

Maranello, 11 November 2021 – The Ferrari BR20, the latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s One-Off series, was unveiled today and joins the most exclusive group in Maranello’s range: unique, absolutely bespoke cars crafted to the specifications of a client and designed as a clear expression of their own unique requirements.

The BR20 is a two-seater V12 coupé developed on the GTC4Lusso platform, which in terms of its philosophy and styling approach, cleverly references the magnificent Ferrari coupés of the 1950s and 60s, without the slightest hint of nostalgia. Instead, it pulls off the challenging feat of marrying timeless elegance with muscular sportiness, effortlessly incorporating styling themes typical of some of the most iconic 12-cylinders in Ferrari history, including the 410 SA and 500 Superfast.

The GTC4Lusso’s two rear seats have been removed to add extra dynamism to the BR20’s ultra-sleek fastback line. The new car is three inches longer than the original, thanks to a specific rear overhang treatment designed to create a silhouette that beautifully emphasises its proportions. One of the cornerstones of the design process for this one-off was the radical modification made to the cabin volume. This in turn gave the design team, led by Flavio Manzoni, the freedom to conceive the innovative proportions that ultimately produced a powerful yet stylistically coherent exterior design theme.

The new cabin design solution creates the impression of a pair of arches running lengthwise from A-pillar to rear spoiler. The rear volume of the arch has been hollowed out to create an aerodynamic channel with the air outlet concealed by the black rear fascia under the spoiler. This modern take on Ferrari’s “flying buttress” theme firmly connects the car to signature Prancing Horse styling cues not just from Ferrari’s GT tradition, but also sports cars such as the 599 GTB Fiorano. To visually lighten the cabin, the black paint of the roof visually connects the windscreen to the rear screen, which stands above the surface of the rear tailgate as if to channel the air flow.

A muscular rear bumper melds beautifully with the aggressive look of the rest of the car: twin taillights create a visual dialogue with the tailpipes, which are lower and set into a prominent aerodynamic diffuser with active flaps on the underbody. Even the BR20’s twin round exhaust tips were designed especially for this bespoke model.

The BR20’s many carbon-fibre details highlight the edgy dynamic characteristics and powerful performance of this extraordinary four-wheel drive car. High, sinuous sills add an extra hint of dynamism to the lower section of the flanks as well as emphasising the front air vents on the wheel arches. The wide front grille sports an upper carbon-fibre element, a note of stylistic consistency with other recent Ferrari one-offs, while unusual chrome side inserts help underline the car’s dynamic front stance.

The BR20’s unique identity is further underscored by the front grille’s striking new horizontal slats that lend a powerful sense of three-dimensionality. A virtually endless list of elements was designed specifically for the BR20, not least its modified headlights. They are lower in height compared to those of the GTC4Lusso with slimmer DRLs, which makes the bonnet seem even longer and sleeker. The 20” tone-on-tone diamond-finish wheels were also created especially for this unique car.

The BR20’s interior is no less impressive, trimmed in two shades of brown leather and carbon-fibre, an exquisite combination developed according to the client’s indications. The seats are trimmed in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather and sport an exclusive pattern at the front as well as silver cross-stitching. The cabin volume runs uninterrupted from the windscreen to the luggage compartment at the rear, creating a sense of unique lightness and airiness for occupants. Oak trim with carbon-fibre inserts adorns the rear bench and luggage deck, which conceals a deeper loading area when folded flat, as well as the door handles.

Designed for a longstanding client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation, the Ferrari BR20 represents a true interpretation of the traditional coachbuilder’s art, successfully transforming an existing model in a masterful and unique way taking inspiration from and paying homage to the company’s core values of innovation and passion.

SPECIAL PROJECTS

The Special Projects programme is aimed at creating unique Ferraris (the so-called “One-Offs”) characterised by an exclusive design crafted according to the requirements of the client, who thus becomes the owner of a one-of-a-kind model. Each project originates from an idea put forward by the client and developed with a team of designers from Ferrari’s Styling Centre; after having defined the car’s proportion and forms, detailed design blueprints and a styling buck are produced before starting the manufacturing process of the new One-Off. The entire process lasts on average more than one year, during which the client is closely involved in assessing the design and verification phases. The result? A unique Ferrari, which sports the Prancing Horse logo and is engineered to the same levels of excellence which characterise every other Maranello production car.

