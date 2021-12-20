FERRARI AUTO SPA – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY * SOCIETÀ: « RIDEFINITO L’ASSETTO ORGANIZZATIVO, PER LA PROSSIMA ERA DI SUCCESSO »

14:25 - 20/12/2021

Maranello (Italia), 20 dicembre 2021 – Il 10 gennaio 2022 Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) implementerà un nuovo assetto organizzativo, coerente con i suoi obiettivi strategici di esclusività, eccellenza e sostenibilità.

Tre membri del Senior Management Team termineranno la loro collaborazione con Ferrari per perseguire nuove opportunità: Nicola Boari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer, Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer, e Vincenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer.

“Il mio sentito ringraziamento va a Michael, Nicola e Vincenzo per il grande contributo che nel corso degli anni hanno dato alla leadership e alla crescita della Ferrari” – ha dichiarato il CEO Benedetto Vigna – “Grazie anche al loro impegno siamo pronti a cogliere le molte, nuove opportunità di fronte a noi mentre costruiamo la prossima era della nostra straordinaria Società”.

La nuova struttura favorirà ulteriormente l’innovazione, ottimizzerà i processi e accrescerà la collaborazione sia interna che con i partner. Sarà basata sulla promozione di talenti interni e sull’inserimento selezionato di nuove competenze, che sono state tutte identificate e che entreranno in Società a partire da gennaio 2022.

Maranello (Italy), 20 December 2021 – On 10 January 2022 Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or “The Company”) will implement a new organizational structure, consistent with its strategic goals of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability.

Three members of the Senior Management Team will end their cooperation with Ferrari to pursue new opportunities: Nicola Boari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer, Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer, and Vincenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer.

“My heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Nicola and Vincenzo for their valuable contributions over the years to the leadership and growth of Ferrari” – stated CEO Benedetto Vigna – “Thanks also to their efforts we are ready to seize the many, new opportunities in front of us as we build the next era of our extraordinary company”.

The new structure will further foster innovation, optimise processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners. It will be delivered through the promotion of internal talents and by targeted external new hires, who have been identified and will be joining the Company starting January 2022.