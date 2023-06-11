FERRARI * ” 24 ORE DI LE MANS” « LA SPORTCAR 499P VINCE AL DEBUTTO, AL TRAGUARDO CON ALESSANDRO PIER GUIDI »

16.08 - domenica 11 giugno 2023

Ferrari 499P vince al debutto alla 24 Ore di Le Mans

Ferrari vince la 24 Ore di Le Mans del Centenario con la 499P portata al traguardo da Alessandro Pier Guidi, che ha condiviso con James Calado e Antonio Giovinazzi la vettura numero 51 nell’arco dei 342 giri completati sul tracciato francese. Per la Casa di Maranello si tratta di un risultato storico: al rientro nella top class, dopo mezzo secolo di assenza, la squadra Ferrari – AF Corse mette la firma sulla gara endurance più famosa al mondo, che rappresenta il quarto round del FIA World Endurance Championship 2023. Alla bandiera a scacchi concludono quinti Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina e Nicklas Nielsen con la 499P numero 50, ritardati nel corso della notte da un intervento sulla vettura che ha impedito all’equipaggio di essere in lizza per il podio, nonostante l’ottima prestazione che ha permesso di rimontare diverse posizioni.

Le Ferrari 499P erano scattate dalle prime due posizioni in griglia rispettivamente con le Hypercar numero 50 – Fuoco aveva firmato la pole position – e 51 dopo i tempi fatti registrare durante la Hyperpole.

Per il Cavallino Rampante si tratta della decima vittoria assoluta alla 24 Ore di Le Mans, dopo quelle ottenute nel 1949, 1954, 1958, 1960-1965. Il numero complessivo di successi sale così a 39, includendo i 29 di classe messi in bacheca nella storia di Ferrari a Le Mans.

Con il risultato ottenuto nel quarto appuntamento iridato Ferrari rimane seconda in classifica Costruttori, accorciando la distanza da Toyota, ora di 19 punti.

*

Ferrari 499P wins on debut at 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari won the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, who shared the number 51 car with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, covering 342 laps of the French track. The Maranello manufacturer claimed an historic result on its return to the top class after half a century, with the Ferrari – AF Corse team triumphing in the world’s most famous endurance race.

At the chequered flag Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen finished fifth in the 499P number 50, delayed during the night by repairs that knocked the crew out of contention for the podium, despite an excellent performance that saw them climb several places back up the standings.

The Ferrari 499Ps started from the top two positions on the grid with Hypercar numbers 50 and 51, respectively, thanks to the times posted during the Hyperpole when Fuoco took pole.

This was the Prancing Horse’s tenth overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, to go with those collected in 1949, 1954, 1958, and 1960-1965. Ferrari’s history at Le Mans now comprises 39 victories, including 29 class wins.

With this result in round four of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, Ferrari remains second in the Manufacturers’ standings, narrowing the gap to Toyota to 19 points.