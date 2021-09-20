TRENTO24 da Sardagna (4K)

01) Luna blu

02) Luna azzurra

03) Esse rosa

04) Oroscopo

LE VIEW SOPRA LA CITTÀ
Video demo

LIVENEWS diretta video (Hd)

FLASH MOB UIL TRENTINO
Streaming da Trento – piazza Dante

VIDEONEWS & sponsored

NEWS MIX

(in )
Riceviamo e pubblichiamo integralmente:

FBK * INFRASTRUCTURES AND ENVIRONMENT: « LESSONS FROM HISTORY AND CHALLENGES TODAY, ONLINE CONFERENCE THE 23 SEPTEMBER (18.30-20.00) »

INFRASTRUCTURES AND ENVIRONMENT: LESSONS FROM HISTORY AND CHALLENGES TODAY.

La tavola rotonda online in lingua inglese si svolge nell’ambito della 62esima Settimana di Studi organizzata dall’Istituto Storico Italo-Germanico della Fondazione Bruno Kessler.

La registrazione è necessaria e richiesta entro le ore 12.00 del 22 settembre 2021
Informazioni e contatti

Abstract

Traditional approaches in the historical field of infrastructures often focus on the achievements of individual masterminds. But if one looks beyond individual pioneers, the emergence of corresponding expert cultures would appear to signal a much more essential and qualitatively significant leap. This remark refers to the groups of military and civil engineers and public planners and administrators, bankers and entrepreneurs, inventors and development engineers, building and civil engineering companies, or politicians on different levels of responsibility. Thus, infrastructures can historically be best understood as the result of processes of negotiation and collective compromise. This setup means that studying the complex relationship between infrastructures and the environment requires finely-tuned interdisciplinary approaches. Leaving out history means losing an essential dimension that can inform us about the potential political, social, and economic risks or other challenges in the planning and realisation of new infrastructures.

Guest Speakers:

Francesco Profumo
President of Fondazione Bruno Kessler – FBK
Nicolas J.A. Buchoud
Fellow, Global Solutions Initiative
President of the Grand Paris Alliance for Sustainable Investments
Helmut Trischler
Director of Deutsches Museum – Rachel Carson Center, Munich
Luigi Crema
Director, Centre Sustainable Energy – SE of Fondazione Bruno Kessler – FBK

Chairs:

Christoph Cornelißen
Director of Istituto storico italo-germanico-FBK, University of Frankfurt a.M.
Giacomo Bonan
Assistant Professor, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice

Potrebbero interessarti anche:

Per stampare clicca qui

ADV BANNER

NEWS MIX

NEWS CRONACA

CIA (FDI – TRENTINO) * GREEN PASS: « REDDITO DI CITTADINANZA E PENSIONI,... COMUNE DI TRENTO * BAGNI PUBBLICI: « APPROVATO IL PROGETTO PRELIMINARE PER...