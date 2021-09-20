FBK * INFRASTRUCTURES AND ENVIRONMENT: « LESSONS FROM HISTORY AND CHALLENGES TODAY, ONLINE CONFERENCE THE 23 SEPTEMBER (18.30-20.00) »

INFRASTRUCTURES AND ENVIRONMENT: LESSONS FROM HISTORY AND CHALLENGES TODAY.

La tavola rotonda online in lingua inglese si svolge nell’ambito della 62esima Settimana di Studi organizzata dall’Istituto Storico Italo-Germanico della Fondazione Bruno Kessler.

La registrazione è necessaria e richiesta entro le ore 12.00 del 22 settembre 2021

Abstract

Traditional approaches in the historical field of infrastructures often focus on the achievements of individual masterminds. But if one looks beyond individual pioneers, the emergence of corresponding expert cultures would appear to signal a much more essential and qualitatively significant leap. This remark refers to the groups of military and civil engineers and public planners and administrators, bankers and entrepreneurs, inventors and development engineers, building and civil engineering companies, or politicians on different levels of responsibility. Thus, infrastructures can historically be best understood as the result of processes of negotiation and collective compromise. This setup means that studying the complex relationship between infrastructures and the environment requires finely-tuned interdisciplinary approaches. Leaving out history means losing an essential dimension that can inform us about the potential political, social, and economic risks or other challenges in the planning and realisation of new infrastructures.

Guest Speakers:

Francesco Profumo

President of Fondazione Bruno Kessler – FBK

Nicolas J.A. Buchoud

Fellow, Global Solutions Initiative

President of the Grand Paris Alliance for Sustainable Investments

Helmut Trischler

Director of Deutsches Museum – Rachel Carson Center, Munich

Luigi Crema

Director, Centre Sustainable Energy – SE of Fondazione Bruno Kessler – FBK

Chairs:

Christoph Cornelißen

Director of Istituto storico italo-germanico-FBK, University of Frankfurt a.M.

Giacomo Bonan

Assistant Professor, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice