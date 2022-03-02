EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF NATO MINISTERS OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (UPDATE), WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE NATO HEADQUARTERS ON FRIDAY 04 MARCH

16.25 - mercoledì 2 marzo 2022
GENERAL
- An extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will take place at the NATO Headquarters on Friday 04 March. The meeting will be in person and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Finland and Sweden, as well as the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign And Security Policy, will take part.
- This media advisory marks the opening of online registration for accreditation.
MEDIA PROGRAMME (Updated)
- The meeting will start at 10:00 CET on 04 March. There will be public opening remarks covered by a pool of cameramen and photographers (see below for pool access).
- A family photo will take place at 12:05 CET (see below for pool access).
- The Secretary General will brief the press at the end of the meeting, around 12:30 CET.
- Please contact the individual delegations regarding the media engagements of ministers. A list of delegation press officers is available from the NATO Press & Media Section (MOC@hq.nato.int).
MEDIA ACCESS
- In order to comply with COVID-19 safety measures, the number of media representatives at NATO HQ may be limited. NATO will facilitate remote coverage and interaction during the Secretary General’s press conferences.
- Media representatives who wish to cover the event in person at NATO HQ need to seek accreditation, except if they have annual accreditation at NATO. This is an extraordinary meetiing, so last-minute accreditation is not guaranteed.
- The public opening remarks from the ministerial, the Secretary General’s press conference and other public events during the meeting can also be followed online.
- Briefings by national officials may be by invitation only. Any national events that are open to all media will be announced on CCTV during the ministerial meeting.
POOLS
- Visual journalists will have pool access to meeting openings and the official ‘family photo’. A limited number of pool cards will be available and should be requested by email before the start of the ministerial meeting, at NatoMediaOperations@hq.nato.int.
- If you accept a NATO pool position you must share immediately all information and material collected while in the pool with any accredited media that request it. You will share the material at no charge and with no restriction on the use of the material for news purposes.
- You can only accept the pool accreditation if you have the agreement of your employer to all of the conditions on providing pool material listed above.
- Media organisations that want pooled images should first contact the wire service / photo agency of which they are a client. Media representatives and news organisations must identify that it is pooled material every time it is used. Pooled material can only be used for legitimate news purposes and it cannot be sold.
