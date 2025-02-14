EUROSTAT * UE – QUARTO TRIMESTRE 2024: «PIL A + 0,2% E OCCUPAZIONE A +0,1%

11.30 - venerdì 14 febbraio 2025

PIL e occupazione in aumento dello 0,1% nell’area dell’euro. Nell’UE, PIL in aumento dello 0,2% e occupazione in aumento dello 0,1%. Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il PIL destagionalizzato è aumentato dello 0,1% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,2% nell’UE, rispetto al trimestre precedente, secondo una stima rapida pubblicata da Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea. Nel terzo trimestre del 2024, il PIL era cresciuto dello 0,4% in entrambe le aree.

Secondo una stima della crescita annuale per il 2024, basata su dati trimestrali destagionalizzati e corretti per gli effetti del calendario, il PIL è aumentato dello 0,7% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,9% nell’UE. Rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, il PIL destagionalizzato è aumentato dello 0,9% nell’area dell’euro e dell’1,1% nell’UE nel quarto trimestre del 2024, dopo il +0,9% nell’area dell’euro e il +1,0% nell’UE nel trimestre precedente.

Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il PIL negli Stati Uniti è aumentato dello 0,6% rispetto al trimestre precedente (dopo il +0,8% nel terzo trimestre del 2024). Rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, il PIL è aumentato del 2,5% (dopo il +2,7% nel trimestre precedente).

Crescita dell’occupazione nell’area dell’euro e nell’UE

Il numero di occupati è aumentato dello 0,1% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE nel quarto trimestre del 2024, rispetto al trimestre precedente. Nel terzo trimestre del 2024, l’occupazione era aumentata dello 0,2% nell’area dell’euro ed era rimasta stabile nell’UE.

Secondo una stima della crescita annuale per il 2024, basata su dati trimestrali, l’occupazione è aumentata dello 0,9% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,8% nell’UE.

Rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, l’occupazione è aumentata dello 0,6% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,5% nell’UE nel quarto trimestre del 2024, dopo il +1,0% nell’area dell’euro e il +0,7% nell’UE nel terzo trimestre del 2024.

GDP and employment both up by 0.1% in the euro area. In the EU, GDP up by 0.2% and employment up by 0.1%.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the third quarter of 2024, GDP had grown by 0.4% in both areas.

According to an estimation of annual growth for 2024, based on seasonally and calendar adjusted quarterly data, GDP increased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, after +0.9% in the euro area and +1.0% in the EU in the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, GDP in the United States increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter (after +0.8% in the third quarter of 2024). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 2.5% (after +2.7% in the previous quarter).

Employment growth in the euro area and EU

The number of employed persons increased by 0.1% in both the euro area and the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, employment had increased by 0.2% in the euro area and had remained stable in the EU.

According to an estimation of annual growth for 2024, based on quarterly data, employment increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, after +1.0% in the euro area and +0.7% in the EU in the third quarter of 2024.