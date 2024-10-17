EUROSTAT * SEPTEMBER 2024: «ANNUAL INFLATION DOWN TO 1.7% IN THE EURO AREA, THE LOWEST ANNUAL RATES WERE REGISTERED IN IRELAND (0.0%), LITHUANIA (0.4%), SLOVENIA AND ITALY (BOTH 0.7%)»

14.29 - giovedì 17 ottobre 2024

Annual inflation down to 1.7% in the euro area. Down to 2.1% in the EU. The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.7% in September 2024, down from 2.2% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 4.3%. European Union annual inflation was 2.1% in September 2024, down from 2.4% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 4.9%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.0%), Lithuania (0.4%), Slovenia and Italy (both 0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.8%), Belgium (4.3%) and Poland (4.2%). Compared with August 2024, annual inflation fell in twenty Member States, remained stable in two and rose in five.

In September 2024, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.76 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.47 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.12 pp) and energy (-0.60 pp).