EUROSTAT * PREZZI ELETTRICITÀ FAMIGLIE 2024 (STANDARD POTERE D’ACQUISTO): «MAGLIA NERA REPUBBLICA CECA (41,00) / POI CIPRO (35,70) / GERMANIA (35,23) / ITALIA A QUOTA 32,35»

11.48 - martedì 6 maggio 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Prezzi dell’elettricità per le famiglie nell’UE stabili nel 2024. Nella seconda metà del 2024, i prezzi medi dell’elettricità per le famiglie nell’UE sono rimasti sostanzialmente stabili, con un leggero calo a 28,72 euro per 100 kWh dai 28,89 euro della prima metà del 2024. Questi livelli di prezzo rimangono ben al di sopra dei livelli precedenti alla crisi energetica del 2022.

Nel 2024, la quota di imposte sulle bollette elettriche è leggermente aumentata dal 24,3% al 25,1% nel secondo semestre a causa di lievi aumenti fiscali. Sebbene i costi complessivi dell’energia e delle forniture nell’UE siano diminuiti nel 2024 rispetto al 2023, i costi di rete sono aumentati in 18 paesi dell’UE, con un conseguente aumento complessivo dei costi di rete nell’UE dell’8,9% rispetto all’anno precedente.

Notevoli variazioni nei prezzi dell’elettricità per le famiglie in tutta l’UE

Sono state osservate notevoli variazioni tra i paesi dell’UE. La Germania ha registrato i prezzi dell’elettricità più elevati, pari a 39,43 € per 100 kWh, seguita da Danimarca (37,63 €) e Irlanda (36,99 €). Al contrario, i prezzi più bassi sono stati osservati in Ungheria (10,32 €), Bulgaria (12,17 €) e Malta (13,01 €).

Nonostante medie UE stabili, i confronti tra valute nazionali indicano significative variazioni dei prezzi in alcuni Paesi. I prezzi dell’elettricità per uso domestico sono aumentati in Portogallo (+14,2% rispetto al secondo semestre del 2023), Finlandia (+13,6%) e Francia (+12,9%). Nel frattempo, Paesi come Lettonia (-17,8%), Paesi Bassi (-14,3%) e Belgio (-12,3%) hanno registrato sostanziali riduzioni dei prezzi.

Prezzi dell’elettricità per i consumatori domestici, secondo semestre del 2024 (standard di potere d’acquisto (SPA) per 100 kWh).

Espressi in standard di potere d’acquisto (SPA), i prezzi dell’elettricità sono stati i più alti per le famiglie in Repubblica Ceca (41,00), Cipro (35,70) e Germania (35,23). I prezzi più bassi in SPA sono stati osservati a Malta (14,33), Lussemburgo (15,39) e Ungheria (15,45).

Prezzi dell’elettricità per uso non domestico: più diminuzioni che aumenti

Nella seconda metà del 2024, i prezzi dell’elettricità per uso non domestico nell’UE sono rimasti complessivamente stabili, con un numero maggiore di paesi che ha registrato diminuzioni rispetto ad aumenti. In media, i prezzi al netto dell’IVA sono rimasti relativamente stabili a 18,99 € per kWh, con un aumento marginale rispetto ai 18,67 € registrati nella prima metà dell’anno. Questa stabilità segna una pausa nel trend decrescente osservato nell’ultimo anno e mezzo, indicando che i prezzi si sono stabilizzati nella seconda metà del 2024. Nel frattempo, la quota di imposte e tasse non recuperabili è leggermente diminuita, attestandosi al 15,9%, in calo rispetto al 16,6% della prima metà del 2024.

In 19 paesi dell’UE, i prezzi dell’elettricità per uso non domestico sono diminuiti, mentre 6 paesi hanno registrato aumenti rispetto alla seconda metà del 2023. Diminuizioni significative si sono registrate in Austria (-18,8%), Francia (-16,3%) e Belgio (-16,1%), principalmente a causa della riduzione dei costi dell’energia e della fornitura, e aumenti in Portogallo (+14,7%), Repubblica Ceca (+11,8%) e Danimarca (+9,8%), attribuibili in gran parte all’aumento dei costi di rete e alla graduale eliminazione di sgravi fiscali e sussidi.

///

Household electricity prices in the EU stable in 2024.

In the second half of 2024, average electricity prices for households in the EU remained largely stable, with a slight decrease to €28.72 per 100 kWh from €28.89 in the first half of 2024. These price levels remain well above levels from before the 2022 energy crisis.

In 2024, the share of taxes in electricity bills rose slightly from 24.3% to 25.1% in the second semester due to minor tax increases. Although overall EU energy and supply costs declined in 2024 compared with 2023, network costs increased in 18 EU countries, resulting in an overall rise in EU network costs by 8.9% from the previous year.

Sharp variations across the EU in household electricity prices

Considerable variations were observed among EU countries. Germany reported the highest electricity prices at €39.43 per 100 kWh, followed by Denmark (€37.63) and Ireland (€36.99). In contrast, the lowest prices were observed in Hungary (€10.32), Bulgaria (€12.17) and Malta (€13.01).

Despite stable EU averages, national currency comparisons indicate significant price movements in some countries. Household electricity prices surged in Portugal (+14.2% compared with the second semester of 2023), Finland (+13.6%), and France (+12.9%). Meanwhile, countries like Latvia (-17.8%), the Netherlands (-14.3%), and Belgium (-12.3%) experienced substantial price reductions.

Electricity prices for household consumers, second semester of 2024

(purchasing power standards (PPS) per 100 kWh)

Expressed in purchasing power standard (PPS), electricity prices were the highest for households in Czechia (41.00), Cyprus (35.70) and Germany (35.23). The lowest prices based on PPS were observed in Malta (14.33), Luxembourg (15.39) and Hungary (15.45).

Non-household electricity prices: more reductions than increases

In the second half of 2024, non-household electricity prices in the EU remained stable overall, with more countries experiencing price decreases than increases. On average, prices excluding VAT remained relatively stable at €18.99 per kWh, showing a marginal increase from €18.67 in the first half of the year. This stability marks a pause in the declining trend observed over the past 1.5 year, indicating that prices have levelled out in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, the share of non-recoverable taxes and levies was slightly lower at 15.9%, down from 16.6% in the first half of 2024.

In 19 EU countries, non-household electricity prices dropped, while 6 countries saw increases compared to the second half of 2023. Notable decreases were seen in Austria (-18.8%), France (-16.3%), and Belgium (-16.1%), mainly on account of reduced energy and supply costs and increases in Portugal (+14.7%), Czechia (+11.8%), and Denmark (+9.8%), largely attributed to rising network costs and the phase-out of tax reductions and subsidies.