EUROSTAT * PIL: «NEL 2023 È AUMENTATO IN 154 REGIONI DELL’UE, MENTRE IN 5 REGIONI NON HA REGISTRATO VARIAZIONI (SALISBURGO (AT) / LUNEBURGO E TURINGIA (DE) / TESSAGLIA (GR) / EMILIA-ROMAGNA (IT)»

Nel 2023, il PIL reale è aumentato in 154 regioni dell’UE rispetto al 2022, mentre sono state registrate diminuzioni in 85 regioni.

La regione con la maggiore crescita del PIL reale è stata Malta (una singola regione a questo livello di dettaglio), con un aumento del 6,7%, seguita da Severen Tsentralen in Bulgaria (+5,8%), Illes Balears e Canarias in Spagna, (+5,7% e +5,1%, rispettivamente) e Hovedstaden in Danimarca (+5,0%).

A differenza del 2022, quando il calo più elevato del PIL reale è stato del 3%, nel 2023 si è registrato un calo del 14,1% nel Vorarlberg in Austria e un calo del 12,9% in Provenza-Alpi-Costa Azzurra. Seguono Groninga nei Paesi Bassi (-11,1%), la regione meridionale in Irlanda (-10,9%) e Norra Mellansverige in Svezia (-7,7%).

5 regioni dell’UE non hanno registrato variazioni nel PIL reale rispetto al 2022: Salisburgo in Austria, Luneburgo e Turingia in Germania, Tessaglia in Grecia ed Emilia-Romagna in Italia.

Queste informazioni provengono dai dati sui conti nazionali regionali pubblicati oggi da Eurostat.

Il PIL reale è aumentato nella maggior parte delle regioni dell’UE nel 2023.

Regioni dell’UE con il PIL pro capite più elevato: Eastern and Midland in Irlanda e Lussemburgo

Nel 2023, il PIL pro capite regionale espresso in termini di standard di potere d’acquisto (SPA) variava dal 27,6% della media UE a Mayotte, una regione d’oltremare in Francia, al 244,7% nell’Eastern and Midland Ireland.

Dopo l’Irlanda orientale e centrale, le regioni leader sono state Lussemburgo (236,8% della media UE) (una singola regione a questo livello di dettaglio), Irlanda del Sud (224,7%), Praga in Repubblica Ceca (192,8%) e la Région de Bruxelles Capitale/Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest belga (190,6%). L’elevato PIL pro capite in queste regioni (Lussemburgo, Bruxelles e Praga) può essere in parte spiegato da un elevato afflusso di lavoratori pendolari e da alcune grandi imprese multinazionali domiciliate nelle regioni (Irlanda meridionale, orientale e centrale). Al contrario, dopo Mayotte (27,6%), le regioni con il punteggio più basso di PIL regionale pro capite nel 2023 sono state Yuzhen Tsentralen in Bulgaria (41,3% della media UE) seguita da Voreio Aigaio in Grecia (42,3%), Guyana in Francia e Severozapadnoe in Bulgaria (entrambe 42,5%).

In 2023, real GDP increased in 154 EU regions compared with 2022, while decreases were registered in 85 regions.

The region with the largest growth in real GDP was Malta (a single region at this level of detail), with a 6.7% increase, followed by Severen Tsentralen in Bulgaria (+5.8%), Illes Balears and Canarias in Spain, (+5.7% and +5.1%, respectively) and Hovedstaden in Denmark (+5.0%).

Unlike in 2022, when the highest fall in real GDP was 3%, in 2023, there was a 14.1% fall in Vorarlberg in Austria and a 12.9% fall in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. These were followed by Groningen in the Netherlands (-11.1%), the Southern region in Ireland (-10.9%) and Norra Mellansverige in Sweden (-7.7%).

5 EU regions registered no change in real GDP compared with 2022: Salzburg in Austria, Lüneburg and Thüringen in Germany, Thessalia in Greece and Emilia-Romagna in Italy.

This information comes from data on regional national accounts published by Eurostat today.

Real GDP increased in most EU regions in 2023.

EU regions with highest GDP per capita: Eastern and Midland in Ireland and Luxembourg

In 2023, regional GDP per capita expressed in terms of purchasing power standards (PPS) ranged from 27.6% of the EU average in Mayotte, an overseas region in France, to 244.7% in Eastern and Midland Ireland.

After Eastern and Midland Ireland, the leading regions were Luxembourg (236.8% of the EU average) (a single region at this level of detail), Southern Ireland (224.7%), Praha in Czechia (192.8%) and the Belgian Région de Bruxelles Capitale/Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest (190.6%). The high GDP per capita in these regions (Luxembourg, Brussels and Praha) can be partly explained by a high inflow of commuting workers and by some major multinational enterprises domiciled in the regions (Southern, Eastern and Midland Ireland).

In contrast, after Mayotte (27.6%), the regions with the lowest ranking of regional GDP per capita in 2023 were Yuzhen Tsentralen in Bulgaria (41.3% of the EU average) followed by Voreio Aigaio in Greece (42.3%), Guyane in France and Severozapadnoe in Bulgaria (both 42.5%).