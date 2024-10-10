EUROSTAT * «NEARLY 4.2 MILLION PEOPLE UNDER TEMPORARY PROTECTION IN AUGUST»

11.11 - giovedì 10 ottobre 2024



Nearly 4.2 million people under temporary protection in August. On 31 August 2024, nearly 4.2 million non-EU citizens, who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, had temporary protection status in the EU.

The EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1 122 330 people; 27.0% of the EU total), Poland (975 190; 23.4%) and Czechia (376 885; 9.1%).

Compared with the end of July 2024, the largest absolute increases in the number of beneficiaries were observed in Germany (+11 730; +1.1%), Czechia (+7 275; +2.0%) and Romania (+3 050; +1.8%). The number of beneficiaries decreased in Poland (-1 015; -0,1%), France (-680; -1.1%) and Luxembourg (-10; -0.3%).

Compared with the population of each EU country, the highest ratio of temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people at the end of August 2024 were observed in Czechia (34.6), Lithuania (27.6) and Poland (26.6), whereas the corresponding figure at the EU level was 9.3 per thousand people.

On 31 August 2024, Ukrainian citizens represented over 98.3% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (45.1%) of the temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for almost one-third (32.3%), while adult men comprised more than a fifth (22.6%) of the total.

Data presented in this article refer to the attribution of temporary protection status based on the Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of 4 March 2022, establishing the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, and introducing temporary protection.

On 25 June 2024, the European Council adopted the decision to extend the temporary protection for these people from 4 March 2025 to 4 March 2026.