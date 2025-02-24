EUROSTAT * INFLAZIONE AREA EURO: «IN CRESCITA DEL 2,5% A GENNAIO 2025, TASSI PIÙ BASSI IN DANIMARCA (1,4%) – IRLANDA – ITALIA – FINLANDIA (1,7%)»

11.14 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

Inflazione annuale fino al 2,5% nell’area euro. Fino al 2,8% nell’UE. Il tasso di inflazione annuale nell’area euro è stato del 2,5% a gennaio 2025, in aumento rispetto al 2,4% di dicembre 2024. Un anno prima, il tasso era del 2,8%. L’inflazione annuale nell’Unione europea è stata del 2,8% a gennaio 2025, in aumento rispetto al 2,7% di dicembre 2024. Un anno prima, il tasso era del 3,1%. Queste cifre sono pubblicate da Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea.

I tassi annuali più bassi sono stati registrati in Danimarca (1,4%), Irlanda, Italia e Finlandia (tutti 1,7%). I tassi annuali più alti sono stati registrati in Ungheria (5,7%), Romania (5,3%) e Croazia (5,0%). Rispetto a dicembre 2024, l’inflazione annuale è diminuita in otto Stati membri, è rimasta stabile in quattro ed è aumentata in quindici.

A gennaio 2025, il contributo più elevato al tasso di inflazione annuale dell’area dell’euro è derivato dai servizi (+1,77 punti percentuali, pp), seguiti da prodotti alimentari, alcolici e tabacco (+0,45 pp), energia (+0,18 pp) e beni industriali non energetici (+0,12 pp).

Annual inflation up to 2.5% in the euro areaUp to 2.8% in the EU. The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.5% in January 2025, up from 2.4% in December 2024. A year earlier, the rate was 2.8%. European Union annual inflation was 2.8% in January 2025, up from 2.7% in December 2024. A year earlier, the rate was 3.1%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark (1.4%), Ireland, Italy and Finland (all 1.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.3%) and Croatia (5.0%). Compared with December 2024, annual inflation fell in eight Member States, remained stable in four and rose in fifteen.

In January 2025, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.77 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.45 pp), energy (+0.18 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.12 pp).