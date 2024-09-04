EUROSTAT * INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES UP BY 0.8% IN BOTH THE EURO AREA AND THE EU, DOWN BY 2.1% IN THE EURO AREA AND BY 1.9% IN THE EU COMPARED WITH JULY 2023

11.33 - mercoledì 4 settembre 2024

In July 2024, compared with June 2024, industrial producer prices increased by 0.8% in both the euro area and the EU, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2024, industrial producer prices grew by 0.6% in both the euro area and the EU.

In July 2024, compared with July 2023, industrial producer prices decreased by 2.1% the euro area and by 1.9% in the EU.

Overview

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in July 2024, compared with June 2024, industrial producer prices

decreased by 0.1% for intermediate goods,

increased by 2.8% for energy,

remained stable for capital goods,

decreased by 0.1% for durable consumer goods,

decreased by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by 0.1%.

In the EU, industrial producer prices

remained stable for intermediate goods,

increased by 2.5% for energy,

remained stable for capital goods,

decreased by 0.1% for durable consumer goods,

remained stable for non-durable consumer goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by 0.1%.

The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+3.6%), Greece (+2.9%) and Romania (+2.7%). The highest decreases were observed in Sweden (-0.9%), Finland (-0.7%) and Austria (-0.2%).