EUROSTAT * «IN AUGUST 2024, THE EURO AREA SEASONALLY-ADJUSTED UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS 6.4%»

10.29 - giovedì 3 ottobre 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

In August 2024, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4%, stable compared with July 2024 and down from 6.6% in August 2023. The EU unemployment rate was 5.9% in August 2024, down from 6.0% in July 2024 as well as in August 2023. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat estimates that 13.027 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.925 million in the euro area, were unemployed in August 2024.

Compared with July 2024, unemployment decreased by 108 thousand in the EU and by 94 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with August 2023, unemployment decreased by 142 thousand in the EU and by 233 thousand in the euro area.

Youth unemployment

In August 2024, 2.766 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.231 million were in the euro area. In August 2024, the youth unemployment rate was 14.3% in the EU, down from 14.5% in July 2024, and 14.1% in the euro area, down from 14.2% in the previous month.

Compared with July 2024, youth unemployment decreased by 50 thousand in the EU and by 31 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with August 2023, youth unemployment decreased by 102 thousand in the EU, and by 128 thousand in the euro area.

Unemployment by sex

In August 2024, the unemployment rate for women was 6.1% in the EU, stable compared with the previous month and the unemployment rate for men was 5.7%, down from 5.8% in July 2024. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women was 6.6%, stable compared with the previous month, and the unemployment rate for men was 6.1%, down from 6.2% in July 2024.

Additional labour market indicators

The estimates in this News Release are based on the globally used International Labour Organisation (ILO) standard definition of unemployment, which counts as unemployed people without a job who have been actively seeking work in the last four weeks and are available to start work within the next two weeks.

To capture in full the labour market situation, the data on unemployment have been complemented by additional indicators, e.g. underemployed part-time workers, persons seeking work but not immediately available and persons available to work but not seeking, released together with LFS data for the second quarter of 2024.

LFS data for the third quarter of 2024 will be released on 13 December 2024.