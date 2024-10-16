EUROSTAT * «IN 2023, EU RESIDENTS MADE 1.14 BILLION TOURISM TRIPS WITH AT LEAST 1 OVERNIGHT STAY, A +5.7% (+61.6 MILLION) INCREASE COMPARED WITH 2022»

15.24 - mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

In 2023, EU residents made 1.14 billion tourism trips with at least 1 overnight stay, a +5.7% (+61.6 million) increase compared with 2022. Out of the total, most of the trips in 2023 (1 029 million, representing 90% of the total) were made for personal reasons and the remaining 110 million were professional trips. Both sectors grew from the previous year: trips for personal reasons grew by 5.4% (+52 million) and business trips recorded a 9.3% increase (+9 million).

Compared with 2013, the number of trips for personal reasons went up by 11.7% (+108 million), while the number of trips for professional reasons decreased by 6.3% (-7 million).

Looking at the preferred destination for tourism trips, Europeans tend to choose mainly destinations in their country of residence. In 2023, 73% of the 1.14 billion tourism trips were domestic trips. In terms of duration, over half of the tourism trips (56.5%) where short trips with 1 to 3 overnight stays.

EU residents spent an average of €97.6 per night on trips with overnight stays

Europeans spent relatively more on tourism trips in 2023 (transport, accommodation, other goods or services), with tourism expenditure reaching an estimated 553 billion euro, up by 16.5% compared with 2022.

This corresponds to on average €97.6 per night during trips with at least 1 overnight stay in 2023, marking a 11.8% increase compared with 2022, when they spent an average of €87.3.

When looking at spending per night, tourists from Luxembourg spent the most (€183), followed by Austrian tourists (€161) and Irish tourists (€143), while residents of Greece (€48), Poland (€52) and Czechia (€57) spent the least per night.