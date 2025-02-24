EUROSTAT * FALLIMENTI AZIENDALI: «NEL QUARTO TRIMESTRE 2024 IN CALO DELLO 0,7%, REGISTRAZIONI IMPRESE A +2,6»

11.26 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

Fallimenti in leggero calo e registrazioni in aumento nel quarto trimestre del 2024. Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il numero di dichiarazioni di fallimento delle imprese dell’UE è diminuito dello 0,7% rispetto al terzo trimestre del 2024.

Allo stesso tempo, le registrazioni delle imprese sono aumentate del 2,6% rispetto al terzo trimestre del 2024. Queste informazioni provengono dai dati sulle registrazioni delle imprese e sui fallimenti pubblicati di recente da Eurostat. Questo articolo presenta una manciata di risultati dall’articolo Statistics Explained più dettagliato.

Le registrazioni delle imprese sono aumentate in tutti i settori

Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, i dati mostrano che il numero di registrazioni delle imprese è aumentato in tutti i settori dell’economia, rispetto al trimestre precedente. Gli aumenti più elevati nel numero di registrazioni hanno riguardato i trasporti e lo stoccaggio (+5,7%), l’industria (+3,5%) e il settore dell’informazione e della comunicazione (+2,3%). L’aumento più basso è stato nel settore delle costruzioni (+0,9%).

I fallimenti sono diminuiti nella maggior parte dei settori, ma sono aumentati nell’istruzione e nelle attività sociali

Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il numero di dichiarazioni di fallimento è aumentato solo in 2 settori, rispetto al trimestre precedente: istruzione e attività sociali (+17,7%) e industria (+1,6%). D’altro canto, le maggiori diminuzioni nel numero di fallimenti sono state registrate nel settore dell’informazione e della comunicazione (-25,6%), nei servizi di alloggio e ristorazione (-12,2%) e nei trasporti e nello stoccaggio (-10,1%).

Bankruptcies slightly down and registrations up in Q4 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of bankruptcy declarations of EU businesses decreased by 0.7% compared with the third quarter of 2024.

At the same time, business registrations went up by 2.6% compared with the third quarter of 2024.

This information comes from data on business registrations and bankruptcies published by Eurostat recently. This article presents a handful of findings from the more detailed Statistics Explained article.

Business registrations rose in all sectors

In the fourth quarter of 2024, data show that the number of business registrations went up in all sectors of the economy, when compared with the previous quarter. The highest increases in the number of registrations were in transportation and storage (+5.7%), industry (+3.5%) and the information and communication sector (+2.3%). The lowest increase was in the construction sector (+0.9%).

Bankruptcies decreased in most sectors but spiked in education and social activities

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of bankruptcy declarations increased in only 2 sectors, when compared with the previous quarter: education and social activities (+17.7%) and industry (+1.6%). On the other hand, the largest decreases in the number of bankruptcies were recorded in the information and communication sector (-25.6%), accommodation and food services (-12.2%) and transportation and storage (-10.1%).