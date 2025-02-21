EUROSTAT * ETÀ MEDIA POPOLAZIONE: «INVECCHIAMENTO IN UE, AUMENTO DI 4 ANNI IN GRECIA – ITALIA – PORTOGALLO – SLOVACCHIA»

11.52 - venerdì 21 febbraio 2025

L’età media nell’UE è aumentata di 2,2 anni dal 2014. Il 1° gennaio 2024, l’età media della popolazione dell’UE ha raggiunto i 44,7 anni. Ciò significa che metà delle persone nell’UE aveva più di 44,7 anni, mentre l’altra metà era più giovane. In tutta l’UE, variava dai 39,4 anni in Irlanda ai 48,7 anni in Italia.

L’età media è aumentata di 2,2 anni dal 2014, quando era di 42,5 anni. Gli aumenti sono stati registrati in tutti i paesi dell’UE, ad eccezione di Malta (-0,7 anni) e Germania (-0,1 anni).

L’invecchiamento della popolazione è stato più pronunciato in Grecia, Italia, Portogallo e Slovacchia, con l’aumento della media di 4,0 anni. L’età media a Cipro, Spagna e Polonia è aumentata di 3,8 anni. Popolazione nativa 2 anni più vecchia di quella nata all’estero Il 1° gennaio 2024, l’età media della popolazione nativa nell’UE era di 2 anni più alta di quella della popolazione nata all’estero (45,1 contro 43,1 anni).

Rispetto alla popolazione nativa, le persone nate all’estero erano sovrarappresentate tra i 20 e i 54 anni, mentre erano sottorappresentate sia nelle fasce di età più giovani che in quelle più anziane. In totale, il 59,7% della popolazione nata all’estero aveva un’età compresa tra i 20 e i 54 anni, rispetto al 42,1% della popolazione nativa.

Median age in the EU increased by 2.2 years since 2014. On 1 January 2024, the median age of the EU’s population reached 44.7 years. This means that half of the people in the EU were older than 44.7 years, while the other half was younger. Across the EU, it ranged from 39.4 years in Ireland to 48.7 years in Italy.

The median age has increased by 2.2 years since 2014, when it was 42.5 years. Increases were recorded in all EU countries, except Malta (-0.7 years) and Germany (-0.1 years).

The ageing of the population was most pronounced in Greece, Italy, Portugal and Slovakia, with the median increasing by 4.0 years. The median age in Cyprus, Spain and Poland increased by 3.8 years.Native-born population 2 years older than foreign-born

On 1 January 2024, the median age of the native-born population in the EU was 2 years higher than that of the foreign-born population (45.1 vs. 43.1 years).

Compared with the native-born population, foreign-born people were overrepresented between the ages of 20 and 54, while they were underrepresented in both the younger and older age groups. In total, 59.7% of the foreign-born population was between the ages of 20 and 54, compared with 42.1% of the native-born population.