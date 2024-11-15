EUROSTAT * «€ 3 685 PER PERSON SPENT ON HEALTHCARE IN 2022, THE HIGHEST AVERAGE EXPENDITURE WAS REPORTED IN LUXEMBOURG (€6 590 PER INHABITANT)»

11.10 - venerdì 15 novembre 2024

In 2022, an average of €3 685 per inhabitant was spent on current healthcare expenditure in the EU, an increase of 38.6% compared with 2014 (€2 658).

The highest average expenditure was reported in Luxembourg (€6 590 per inhabitant), ahead of Denmark (€6 110) and Ireland (€5 998).

At the other end of the range, the lowest expenditures were recorded in Romania (€858), Bulgaria (€990) and Poland (€1 137).

The healthcare expenditure increased in all EU countries since the start of this time series in 2014. Latvia, Lithuania and Romania recorded the highest relative increases – 140.5%, 125.6% and 123.1% respectively – compared with 2014.

This information comes from data on healthcare expenditure published by Eurostat today. This article presents a handful of findings from the more detailed Statistics Explained article on healthcare expenditure.

In 2022, in the EU, the ratio of current healthcare expenditure to GDP stood at 10.4%. The highest relative expenditures were recorded in Germany (12.6% of GDP), France (11.9%) and Austria (11.2%). In contrast, healthcare spending in Luxembourg was 5.6% of GDP, in Romania 5.8% and in Ireland 6.1%.

Only 6 EU countries reported a lower ratio of healthcare expenditure to GDP in 2022 compared with 2014. The largest declines were reported in Ireland (a decrease of 3.4 percentage points (pp)), Denmark (-0.8 pp) and the Netherlands (-0.5 pp).

