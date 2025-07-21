EUROSTAT * DEBITO PUBBLICO – PRIMO TRIMESTRE 2025: «MAGLIA NERA LA GRECIA CON 152,5%, POI ITALIA A 137,9% E FRANCIA A 114,1%»

11.11 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

Debito pubblico all’88,0% del PIL nell’area euro – Panoramica. Alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025, il rapporto debito pubblico lordo/PIL nell’area euro (EA20) si attestava all’88,0%, rispetto all’87,4% alla fine del quarto trimestre del 2024. Nell’UE, il rapporto è aumentato anche dall’81,0% all’81,8%.

Rispetto al primo trimestre del 2024, il rapporto debito pubblico/PIL è aumentato sia nell’area euro (dall’87,8% all’88,0%) che nell’UE (dall’81,2% all’81,8%).

Alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025, il debito pubblico era composto per l’84,2% da titoli di debito nell’area dell’euro e per l’83,6% nell’UE, per il 13,3% da prestiti nell’area dell’euro e per il 13,9% nell’UE e per il 2,6% da valuta e depositi nell’area dell’euro e per il 2,5% nell’UE.

A causa del coinvolgimento dei governi degli Stati membri dell’UE nei prestiti ad alcuni Stati membri, vengono pubblicati anche dati trimestrali sui prestiti intergovernativi (IGL). L’IGL in percentuale del PIL alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025 si attestava all’1,4% nell’area dell’euro e all’1,2% nell’UE.

Debito pubblico alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025 per Stato membro

I rapporti debito pubblico/PIL più elevati alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025 sono stati registrati in Grecia (152,5%), Italia (137,9%), Francia (114,1%), Belgio (106,8%) e Spagna (103,5%), mentre i più bassi sono stati registrati in Bulgaria (23,9%), Estonia (24,1%), Lussemburgo (26,1%) e Danimarca (29,9%).

Rispetto al quarto trimestre del 2024, sedici Stati membri hanno registrato un aumento del rapporto debito/PIL alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025, dieci hanno registrato una diminuzione e il rapporto è rimasto stabile nella Repubblica Ceca. Gli aumenti maggiori del rapporto sono stati osservati in Austria e Slovacchia (entrambe +3,5 punti percentuali), Slovenia (+2,9 pp), Italia (+2,5 pp), Lituania (+2,4 pp), Polonia (+2,2 pp) e Belgio (+2,1 pp). Le diminuzioni maggiori sono state registrate in Irlanda (-3,7 pp), Lettonia (-1,2 pp) e Grecia (-1,1 pp).

Rispetto al primo trimestre del 2024, tredici Stati membri hanno registrato un aumento del rapporto debito/PIL alla fine del primo trimestre del 2025, dodici Stati membri hanno registrato una diminuzione e il rapporto è rimasto stabile in Slovenia ed Estonia. Gli aumenti maggiori del rapporto sono stati registrati in Polonia (+6,1 pp), Finlandia (+5,1 pp), Austria e Romania (entrambe +4,1 pp), Francia (+3,6 pp), Italia (+2,9 pp), Slovacchia (+2,6 pp) e Svezia (+2,0 pp). I maggiori cali sono stati osservati in Grecia (-9,3 pp), Cipro (-8,2 pp), Irlanda (-6,1 pp), Croazia (-3,6 pp), Danimarca (-3,2 pp), Spagna (-2,8 pp) e Portogallo (-2,7 pp).

Government debt at 88.0% of GDP in euro areaOverview. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the general government gross debt to GDP ratio in the euro area (EA20) stood at 88.0%, compared with 87.4% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. In the EU, the ratio also increased from 81.0% to 81.8%.

Compared with the first quarter of 2024, the government debt to GDP ratio increased in both the euro area (from 87.8% to 88.0%) and the EU (from 81.2% to 81.8%).

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the general government debt was made up of 84.2% debt securities in the euro area and 83.6% in the EU, 13.3% loans in the euro area and 13.9% in the EU and 2.6% currency and deposits in the euro area and 2.5% in the EU.

Due to the involvement of EU Member States’ governments in lending to certain Member States, quarterly data on intergovernmental lending (IGL) are also published. The IGL as percentage of GDP at the end of the first quarter of 2025 stood at 1.4% in the euro area and at 1.2% in the EU.

Government debt at the end of the first quarter of 2025 by Member State

The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were recorded in Greece (152.5%), Italy (137.9%), France (114.1%), Belgium (106.8%) and Spain (103.5%), and the lowest were recorded in Bulgaria (23.9%), Estonia (24.1%), Luxembourg (26.1%) and Denmark (29.9%).

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, sixteen Member States registered an increase in their debt to GDP ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025, ten registered a decrease, and the ratio remained stable in Czechia. The largest increases in the ratio were observed in Austria and Slovakia (both +3.5 percentage points – pp), Slovenia (+2.9 pp), Italy (+2.5 pp), Lithuania (+2.4 pp), Poland (+2.2 pp) and Belgium (+2.1 pp). The largest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-3.7 pp), Latvia (-1.2 pp), and Greece (-1.1 pp).

Compared with the first quarter of 2024, thirteen Member States registered an increase in their debt to GDP ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025, twelve Member States registered a decrease, and the ratio remained stable in Slovenia and Estonia. The largest increases in the ratio were recorded in Poland (+6.1 pp), Finland (+5.1 pp), Austria and Romania (both +4.1 pp), France (+3.6 pp), Italy (+2.9 pp), Slovakia (+2.6 pp), and Sweden (+2.0 pp). The largest decreases were observed in Greece (-9.3 pp), Cyprus (-8.2 pp), Ireland (-6.1 pp), Croatia (-3.6 pp), Denmark (-3.2 pp), Spain (-2.8 pp), and Portugal (-2.7 pp).