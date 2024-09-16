EUROSTAT * COSTI SALARIALI ORARI – SECONDO TRIMESTRE 2024: «I MAGGIORI INCREMENTI IN CROAZIA (+17,6%) – BULGARIA (+15,4%) – ROMANIA / IN ITALIA QUOTA 3.0%»

11.39 - lunedì 16 settembre 2024

Aumento annuo dei costi del lavoro al 4,7% nell’area dell’euro. Aumento del 5,2% nell’UE. Panoramica. Nel secondo trimestre del 2024 i costi orari del lavoro sono aumentati del 4,7% nell’area dell’euro e del 5,2% nell’UE, rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente. Queste cifre sono pubblicate da Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea.

Le due componenti principali dei costi del lavoro sono salari e stipendi e costi non salariali.

Nell’area dell’euro, nel secondo trimestre del 2024 rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente

i costi dei salari e degli stipendi orari sono aumentati del 4,5%, mentre la componente non salariale è aumentata del 5,2%. Nell’UE, nel secondo trimestre del 2024 rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente i costi dei salari e degli stipendi orari sono aumentati del 5,1% e la componente non salariale è aumentata del 5,4%.

Ripartizione per attività economica

Nel secondo trimestre del 2024, rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, i costi orari del lavoro nell’area dell’euro sono aumentati del 4,9% nell’economia (principalmente) non commerciale e del 4,6% nell’economia commerciale:

+4,8% nell’industria,

+5,3% nell’edilizia e

+4,5% nei servizi.

Nell’UE, i costi orari del lavoro sono cresciuti del 5,4% nell’economia (principalmente) non commerciale e del 5,1% nell’economia commerciale: +5,3% nell’industria, +5,8% nell’edilizia e +4,9% nei servizi.

Nell’UE, nel secondo trimestre del 2024 rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, le attività economiche (sezioni NACE Rev. 2) che hanno registrato i maggiori incrementi nei costi salariali orari sono state:

P – “Istruzione” (+6,7%)

F – “Costruzione” e R – “Arti, intrattenimento e ricreazione” (entrambe +5,6%).

Gli incrementi annuali più bassi sono stati registrati nelle sezioni NACE Rev. 2:

D – “Fornitura di elettricità, gas, vapore e aria condizionata” e H – “Trasporti e stoccaggio” (entrambe +4,1%).

Nell’UE, nel secondo trimestre del 2024 rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, le attività economiche (sezioni NACE Rev. 2) che hanno registrato i maggiori incrementi nella componente non salariale sono state:

P – “Istruzione” (+7,1%)

F – “Costruzioni” (+6,4%)

Gli incrementi annuali più bassi sono stati registrati nelle sezioni NACE Rev. 2:

B – “Attività estrattive e di cava” (+2,7%)

D – “Fornitura di elettricità, gas, vapore e aria condizionata” (+3,3%).

Costi salariali orari nei vari paesi

Nel secondo trimestre del 2024 rispetto allo stesso trimestre dell’anno precedente, i maggiori incrementi nei costi salariali orari per l’intera economia sono stati registrati in Croazia (+17,6%), Bulgaria (+15,4%), Romania (+15,0%), Ungheria (+13,2%) e Polonia (+13,0%). Altri due Stati membri dell’UE hanno registrato un aumento superiore al 10%, ovvero: Lettonia (+11,0%) e Lituania (+10,9%).

Annual increase in labour costs at 4.7% in euro area. Increase at 5.2% in EU. Overview. In the second quarter of 2024 the hourly labour costs rose by 4.7% in the euro area and by 5.2% in the EU, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The two main components of labour costs are wages & salaries and non-wage costs.

In the euro area, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year

the costs of hourly wages & salaries increased by 4.5%, while

the non-wage component increased by 5.2%.

In the EU, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year

the costs of hourly wages & salaries increased by 5.1% and

the non-wage component increased by 5.4%.

Breakdown by economic activity

In the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, hourly labour costs in the euro area rose by 4.9% in the (mainly) non-business economy and by 4.6% in the business economy:

+4.8% in industry,

+5.3% in construction and

+4.5% in services.

In the EU, hourly labour costs grew by 5.4% in the (mainly) non-business economy and by 5.1% in the business economy:

+5.3% in industry,

+5.8 % in construction and

+4.9% in services.

In the EU, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the economic activity (NACE Rev. 2 sections) that recorded the highest increases in hourly wage costs were:

P – ‘Education’ (+6.7%)

F – ‘Construction’ and R – ‘Arts, entertainment and recreation’ (both +5.6%).

The lowest annual increases were recorded in NACE Rev. 2 sections:

D – ‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ and H – ‘Transportation and storage’ (both +4.1%).

In the EU, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the economic activity (NACE Rev. 2 sections) that recorded the highest increases in the non-wage component were:

P – ‘Education’ (+7.1%)

F – ‘Construction’ (+6.4%)

The lowest annual increases were recorded in NACE Rev. 2 sections:

B – ‘Mining and quarrying’ (+2.7%)

D – ‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ (+3.3%).

Hourly wage costs across countries

In the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the highest increases in hourly wage costs for the whole economy were recorded in Croatia (+17.6%), Bulgaria (+15.4%), Romania (+15.0%), Hungary (+13.2%) and Poland (+13.0%). Two more EU Member States recorded an increase above 10%, namely: Latvia (+11.0%) and Lithuania (+10.9%).