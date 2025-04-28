EUROSTAT * CONSUMI REALI PRO CAPITE: «NEL QUARTO TRIMESTRE 2024 AUMENTATI DELLO 0,4% AREA EURO»

18.01 - lunedì 28 aprile 2025

I consumi reali pro capite delle famiglie aumentano sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE. Il reddito reale pro capite è in aumento sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE. Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, i consumi reali pro capite delle famiglie sono aumentati dello 0,4% nell’area dell’euro, dopo un aumento dello 0,7% nel trimestre precedente. Nello stesso periodo, il reddito reale pro capite delle famiglie è aumentato dello 0,3%, dopo un aumento dello 0,4% nel terzo trimestre del 2024.

Questi dati provengono da una serie dettagliata di conti settoriali europei trimestrali destagionalizzati, pubblicati da Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea. Nell’UE, i consumi reali pro capite delle famiglie sono aumentati dello 0,4% nel quarto trimestre del 2024, dopo un aumento dello 0,8% nel trimestre precedente. Allo stesso tempo, il reddito reale pro capite delle famiglie è aumentato dello 0,6%, registrando lo stesso incremento del terzo trimestre del 2024.

Componenti del reddito disponibile lordo delle famiglie

Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il reddito disponibile lordo delle famiglie (in termini nominali, destagionalizzato) è aumentato dello 0,9% nell’area dell’euro e dell’1,3% nell’UE. L’aumento è principalmente spiegato dall’ampio contributo positivo dei redditi da lavoro dipendente sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE. Al contrario, le imposte correnti e i contributi sociali netti hanno rappresentato il principale contributo negativo.

Il tasso di risparmio delle famiglie è leggermente diminuito nell’area dell’euro, mentre è leggermente aumentato nell’UE

Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il tasso di risparmio è diminuito di 0,1 punti percentuali (pp) nell’area dell’euro ed è aumentato di 0,1 pp nell’UE, rispetto al trimestre precedente.

Tra gli Stati membri per i quali vengono pubblicati i dati, il tasso di risparmio delle famiglie è aumentato in cinque Stati membri ed è diminuito in otto. Il Portogallo ha registrato l’aumento maggiore (+2,1 pp), seguito da Finlandia (+1,5 pp) e Danimarca (+1,0 pp). Allo stesso tempo, il calo maggiore è stato osservato in Belgio e Grecia (rispettivamente -2,0 pp e -1,3 pp).

Il tasso di investimento delle famiglie è leggermente diminuito nell’area dell’euro ed è rimasto invariato nell’UE

Nel quarto trimestre del 2024, il tasso di investimento delle famiglie è diminuito di 0,1 pp nell’area dell’euro ed è rimasto stabile nell’UE, rispetto al trimestre precedente.

Tra gli Stati membri per i quali vengono pubblicati i dati, il tasso di investimento delle famiglie è aumentato in due Stati membri, è rimasto stabile in altri due ed è diminuito in nove. Grecia e Spagna hanno registrato un aumento di 0,2 pp, mentre i cali maggiori sono stati osservati in Irlanda (-1,3 pp), Ungheria (-0,6 pp) e Danimarca (-0,4 pp).

Household real consumption per capita increases in both euro area and EU.Real income per capita up in both euro area and EU. In the fourth quarter of 2024, household real consumption per capita increased by 0.4% in the euro area, after an increase of 0.7% in the previous quarter. In the same period, household real income per capita increased by 0.3%, after an increase of 0.4% in the third quarter of 2024.

These data come from a detailed set of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts that is published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.In the EU, household real consumption per capita increased by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, after an increase of 0.8% in the previous quarter. At the same time, household real income per capita increased by 0.6%, showing the same increase as in the third quarter of 2024.

Components of household gross disposable income

During the fourth quarter of 2024, household gross disposable income (in nominal terms, seasonally adjusted) increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU. The increase is mainly explained by the large positive contribution of compensation of employees in both the euro area and the EU. Conversely, current taxes and net social contributions was the main negative contributor.

Household saving rate slightly decreased in the euro area while somewhat increasing in the EU

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the saving rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points (pp) in the euro area and increased by 0.1 pp in the EU, compared with the previous quarter.

Among the Member States for which data are published, the household saving rate increased in five Member States and decreased in eight. Portugal had the largest increase (+2.1 pp), followed by Finland (+1.5 pp) and Denmark (+1.0 pp). At the same time, the largest decrease was observed in Belgium and Greece (-2.0 pp and -1.3 pp respectively).

Household investment rate slightly decreased in the euro area and stayed the same in the EU

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the investment rate of households decreased by 0.1 pp in the euro area and stayed stable in the EU, compared with the previous quarter.

Among the Member States for which data are published, the household investment rate increased in two Member States, remained stable in two and decreased in nine. Greece and Spain had an increase of 0.2 pp, while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-1.3 pp), Hungary (-0.6 pp) and Denmark (-0.4 pp).