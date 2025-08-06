EUROSTAT * COMMERCIO AL DETTAGLIO DESTAGIONALIZZATO: «A GIUGNO 2025 IL VOLUME È AUMENTATO DELLO 0,3%, SIA IN AREA EURO CHE UE / ITALIA A +0,4%»»

17.46 - mercoledì 6 agosto 2025

Volume del commercio al dettaglio in aumento dello 0,3% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE.. In aumento del 3,1% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE rispetto a giugno 2024.

A giugno 2025, rispetto a maggio 2025, il volume del commercio al dettaglio destagionalizzato è aumentato dello 0,3% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE, secondo le prime stime di Eurostat, l’ufficio statistico dell’Unione europea. A maggio 2025, il volume del commercio al dettaglio è diminuito dello 0,3% nell’area dell’euro e dello 0,5% nell’UE.

A giugno 2025, rispetto a giugno 2024, l’indice delle vendite al dettaglio corretto per gli effetti di calendario è aumentato del 3,1% sia nell’area dell’euro che nell’UE.

Confronto mensile per settore del commercio al dettaglio e per Stato membro

Nell’area dell’euro, a giugno 2025, rispetto a maggio 2025, il volume del commercio al dettaglio

è aumentato dello 0,2% per prodotti alimentari, bevande e tabacco,

è aumentato dello 0,6% per i prodotti non alimentari (escluso il carburante per autotrazione),

è aumentato dello 0,4% per i carburanti per autotrazione nei negozi specializzati.

Nell’UE, il volume del commercio al dettaglio

è aumentato dello 0,2% per prodotti alimentari, bevande e tabacco,

è aumentato dello 0,6% per i prodotti non alimentari (escluso il carburante per autotrazione),

è aumentato dello 0,6% per i carburanti per autotrazione nei negozi specializzati.

Tra gli Stati membri per i quali sono disponibili dati, i maggiori incrementi mensili del volume totale del commercio al dettaglio sono stati registrati in Croazia (+3,6%), Svezia (+2,6%) e Malta (+2,2%). I cali maggiori sono stati osservati in Francia (-0,9%), Polonia e Slovenia (entrambe -0,8%) e Danimarca (-0,7%).

Confronto annuale per settore del commercio al dettaglio e per Stato membro

Nell’area dell’euro, a giugno 2025, rispetto a giugno 2024, il volume del commercio al dettaglio

è aumentato dell’1,7% per prodotti alimentari, bevande e tabacco,

è aumentato del 4,3% per i prodotti non alimentari (escluso il carburante per autotrazione),

è aumentato del 4,0% per i carburanti per autotrazione nei negozi specializzati.

Nell’UE, il volume del commercio al dettaglio

è aumentato dell’1,5% per prodotti alimentari, bevande e tabacco,

è aumentato del 4,4% per i prodotti non alimentari (escluso il carburante per autotrazione),

è aumentato del 4,6% per i carburanti per autotrazione nei negozi specializzati.

Tra gli Stati membri per i quali sono disponibili dati, i maggiori incrementi annui del volume totale del commercio al dettaglio sono stati registrati a Cipro (+8,7%), Croazia (+7,4%), Malta e Portogallo (entrambi +6,9%). Sono state osservate diminuzioni in Finlandia (-1,1%) e Slovacchia (-0,4%).

Volume of retail trade up by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU.

Up by 3.1% in both the euro area and the EU compared with June 2024.

In June 2025, compared with May 2025, the seasonally adjusted retail trade volume increased by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In May 2025, retail trade volume fell by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.

In June 2025, compared with June 2024, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 3.1% in both the euro area and the EU.

Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State

In the euro area in June 2025, compared with May 2025, the volume of retail trade

increased for food, drinks, tobacco by 0.2%,

increased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 0.6%,

increased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 0.4%.

In the EU, the volume of retail trade

increased for food, drinks, tobacco by 0.2%,

increased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 0.6%,

increased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 0.6%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Croatia (+3.6%), Sweden (+2.6%) and Malta (+2.2%). The largest decreases were observed in France (-0.9%), Poland and Slovenia (both -0.8%) and Denmark (-0.7%).

Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State

In the euro area in June 2025, compared with June 2024, the volume of retail trade

increased for food, drinks, tobacco by 1.7%,

increased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 4.3%,

increased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 4.0%.

In the EU, the volume of retail trade

increased for food, drinks, tobacco by 1.5%,

increased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 4.4%,

increased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 4.6%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Cyprus (+8.7%), Croatia (+7.4%), Malta and Portugal (both +6.9%). Decreases were observed in Finland (-1.1%) and Slovakia (-0.4%).