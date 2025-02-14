EUROSTAT * CO2 – TERZO TRIMESTRE 2024: «EMISSIONI GAS SERRA ECONOMIA UE, IN CALO DELLO 0,6%»

12.51 - venerdì 14 febbraio 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

Emissioni di gas serra dell’economia UE: -0,6% nel terzo trimestre del 2024. Nel terzo trimestre del 2024, le emissioni di gas serra dell’economia UE sono state stimate in 767 milioni di tonnellate di CO2-equivalenti (CO2-eq), un calo dello 0,6% rispetto allo stesso trimestre del 2023 (772 milioni di tonnellate di CO2-eq). Il prodotto interno lordo (PIL) dell’UE ha registrato un aumento dell’1,3% nel terzo trimestre del 2024, rispetto allo stesso trimestre del 2023.

Queste informazioni provengono dai dati sulle stime trimestrali delle emissioni di gas serra per attività economica pubblicate oggi da Eurostat. Le stime trimestrali delle emissioni di gas serra integrano i dati socioeconomici trimestrali, come il PIL o l’occupazione.

Questo articolo presenta i risultati chiave dell’articolo Statistics Explained più dettagliato sulle emissioni trimestrali di gas serra.

I settori economici responsabili delle maggiori riduzioni tra i trimestri sono stati la fornitura di elettricità e gas (-6,7%) e il trasporto e lo stoccaggio (-0,9%).

Emissioni di gas serra in calo in 16 paesi dell’UE

Nel terzo trimestre del 2024, è stata stimata una diminuzione delle emissioni di gas serra in 16 paesi dell’UE rispetto allo stesso trimestre del 2023.

Le maggiori riduzioni di gas serra sono state stimate per Austria (-7,8%), Ungheria (-3,3%) e Danimarca (-2,8%). Di questi 16 paesi dell’UE, 4 hanno registrato un calo del loro PIL (Ungheria, Austria, Estonia e Romania). Si stima che gli altri 12 paesi dell’UE (Malta, Croazia, Spagna, Danimarca, Repubblica Ceca, Portogallo, Francia, Paesi Bassi, Polonia, Belgio, Finlandia e Germania) abbiano ridotto le emissioni aumentando il loro PIL.

///

EU economy greenhouse gas emissions: -0.6% in Q3 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the EU economy greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 767 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents (CO2-eq), a 0.6% decrease compared with the same quarter of 2023 (772 million tonnes of CO2-eq). The EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) registered a 1.3% increase in the third quarter of 2024, compared with the same quarter of 2023.

This information comes from data on quarterly estimates for greenhouse gas emissions by economic activity published by Eurostat today. Quarterly estimates of greenhouse gas emissions complement quarterly socio-economic data, such as GDP or employment.

This article presents the key findings from the more detailed Statistics Explained article on quarterly greenhouse gas emissions.

The economic sectors responsible for the largest reductions between the quarters were electricity and gas supply (-6.7%) and transportation and storage (-0.9%).

Greenhouse gas emissions down in 16 EU countries

In the third quarter of 2024, a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions was estimated in 16 EU countries when compared with the same quarter of 2023.

The largest reductions in greenhouse gases were estimated for Austria (-7.8%), Hungary (-3.3%) and Denmark (-2.8%).

Out of those 16 EU countries, 4 recorded a decline in their GDP (Hungary, Austria, Estonia and Romania). The other 12 EU countries (Malta, Croatia, Spain, Denmark, Czechia, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Finland and Germany) were estimated to have decreased emissions while growing their GDP.