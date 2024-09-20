EUROSTAT * « 70.375 ASYLUM APPLICATIONS IN JUNE 2024 / MAIN COUNTRIES OF DESTINATION IN 2023 GERMANY – SPAIN – FRANCE -ITALY»

16.29 - venerdì 20 settembre 2024

In June 2024, 70 375 first-time asylum applicants (non-EU citizens) applied for international protection in EU countries, a 17% decrease compared with June 2023 (84 730).

LINK

There were also 6 540 subsequent applicants, representing a 6% increase compared with June 2023 (6 185).

For more information

In 2023, more males than females sought asylum in the EU countries (Figure 2). Men aged 18-34 years accounted for 41.7 % of the total number of first-time applicants. The proportions of boys and girls aged less than 14 years were similar, while there were more boys (5.1 %) than girls (1.5 %) aged 14-17 years.

Main countries of destination – Germany, Spain, France and Italy

Germany accounted for 31.4 % of all first-time asylum applicants in the EU, with 329 035 applicants registered in 2023, (Figure 3). It was followed by Spain (160 460, or 15.3 %), France (145 095, or 13.8 %) and Italy (130 565, or 12.4 %). The lowest numbers of first-time asylum applicants were observed in 2023 in Hungary (30), Slovakia (370), Malta (490) and Lithuania (510).

Among EU countries, the number of first-time asylum applicants increased in 13 countries in 2023. The largest relative increases, compared with the previous year, were in Latvia (+198.2 %, or 1 080 more first-time asylum seekers in 2023 than in 2022), Greece (+98.8 %, or 28 770 more), Italy (+69.1 %, or 53 365 more) and Germany (+51.1 %, or 111 300 more). The largest decreases were observed in Austria (-49.3 %, or 54 170 less first-time asylum seekers in 2023 than in 2022), Denmark (-47.4 %, or 2 120 less), Malta (-46.4 %, or 425 less), Cyprus (-46.0 %, or 9 930 less) and Lithuania (-43.6 %, or 395 less).

Compared with the population of each EU country, the highest number of first-time asylum applicants in 2023 was registered in Cyprus (13 first-time asylum applicants per thousand people), ahead of Austria and Greece (6 each) (Map 1). Less than one first-time asylum applicant per thousand people was registered in Croatia, Denmark, Portugal, Poland, Lithuania, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary.

In 2023, there were 2 first-time asylum applicants per thousand people in the EU.