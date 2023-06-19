EU – EUROSTAT: « IN MARCH 2023, THE TOTAL IMPORTS OF CRUDE OIL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FROM RUSSIA INTO THE EU DECREASED TO 1.4 MILLION TONNES (-90%) »

16.35 - lunedì 19 giugno 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

In March 2023, the total imports of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia into the EU decreased to 1.4 million tonnes (Mt) compared with the average monthly figure of 15.2 Mt in the three years from 2019 to 2022 (-90%).

Russia had been a significant source of oil for the EU, but its war of aggression on Ukraine prompted the Commission to issue a 6th package of EU sanctions (June 2022) which included embargoes on imports of Russian oil into the EU. The ban on imports of seaborne crude oil entered into force on 5 December 2022, while the ban on petroleum products took effect on 5 February 2023.