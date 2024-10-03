ESTAT * «DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024, GUESTS SPENT 208.8 MILLION NIGHTS IN SHORT-TERM RENTAL ACCOMMODATION IN THE EU (+16,2%)»

11.31 - giovedì 3 ottobre 2024

Nights booked via online platforms up 16.2% in Q2 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, guests spent 208.8 million nights in short-term rental accommodation in the EU, booked via Airbnb, Booking, Expedia Group or TripAdvisor. This corresponds to an increase of 16.2% compared with the same period in 2023.

In April 2024, 53.5 million nights were spent in accommodation booked via online platforms, showing a slight decline of 1.8% compared with April 2023. However, May registered an increase with 73.0 million nights booked via platforms (+31.7% compared with May 2023) as well as June, with 82.3 million (+17.8% compared with June 2023).

This information comes from monthly data on short-stay accommodation offered via online platforms for the second quarter of 2024 at the national level, published by Eurostat today.

Malta leads with a 45.8% increase in June

All EU countries recorded an increase in the number of nights booked through online platforms in June 2024. The largest increases were recorded in Malta (+45.8% compared to June 2023), Lithuania (+28.1%) and Sweden (+27.4%).

In contrast, modest increases were recorded in Belgium (+2.6%), the Netherlands (+3.3%) and Slovenia (+6.0%).

In addition, regional data for the first quarter of 2024 are also being released. These data are collected from four private collaborative economy platforms as part of an agreement with the European Commission reached in March 2020.

This news item presents several highlights from the more detailed Statistics Explained article. For a more in-depth analysis, please also refer to our annual Statistics Explained article.

