CUPERTINO – CALIFORNIA * APPLE: « ALL-NEW IMAC FEATURES STUNNING DESIGN IN A SPECTRUM OF VIBRANT COLOURS, THE BREAKTHROUGH M1 CHIP AND A BRILLIANT 4.5K RETINA DISPLAY »

All-new iMac features stunning design in a spectrum of vibrant colours, the breakthrough M1 chip, and a brilliant 4.5K Retina display. iMac offers the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID for the first time.

Apple today introduced an all-new iMac featuring a much more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. The new iMac offers powerful performance in a design that’s just 11.5 millimetres thin, with a striking side profile that practically disappears. Available in an array of vibrant colours to match a user’s personal style and brighten any space, iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac. Also, Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time, making it easier than ever to securely log in, make purchases with Apple Pay, or switch user profiles with the touch of a finger. Combining the power and performance of M1 and macOS Big Sur, apps launch with blazing speed, everyday tasks feel incredibly fast and fluid, and demanding workloads like editing 4K video and working with huge images are faster than ever. The new iMac joins the incredible family of Mac models powered by M1, including MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, marking another step forward in Apple’s transition to Apple silicon. iMac is the most personal, powerful, capable, and fun it has ever been, and customers can order it beginning Friday, April 30. iMac will be available in the second half of May.

“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its striking design in seven stunning colours, its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level.”

All-New Design Enabled by M1

Completely reinventing one of the world’s most iconic computers, the new iMac features a thinner and more compact design that is remarkable from every angle. Enabled by the system-on-chip architecture and amazing power efficiency of M1, the logic board and thermals are dramatically consolidated and reduced in size compared to the previous generation’s, allowing the side profile of iMac to practically disappear. The much more compact design reduces the volume of iMac by 50 percent,1 allowing it to take up less space and fit easily in even more places

With an array of colours — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — the new iMac design personalises and elevates any space unlike any other computer. iMac features softer colours and thinner borders on the front to allow users to focus on their content, while the back pops in bold, saturated colour. To complete the simplified design, iMac comes with a new power connector that attaches magnetically and a beautifully woven 2-metre-long colour-matched cable.

Gorgeous 24-Inch 4.5K Retina Display

iMac has always been about its best-in-class display. The new iMac features an expansive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display2 with narrower borders and 11.3 million pixels. With a P3 wide colour gamut and over a billion colours, plus 500 nits of brightness, images are vivid and more brilliant. This new display also features True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the colour temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience. In addition, the 4.5K Retina display on the new iMac has an industry-leading anti-reflective coating for greater comfort and readability.

Breakthrough Performance of M1 Comes to iMac

With the power and performance of M1 and macOS Big Sur, the new iMac instantly wakes from sleep, everyday tasks feel faster and more fluid, and apps launch with amazing speed. In Safari, users can browse even faster and run hundreds of tabs at once, and in Photos, users can fly through edits to their images. With Apple Arcade, they can enjoy exclusive games while on the large iMac display, and users can also run a variety of iPhone and iPad apps right on their iMac without breaking their workflow. macOS also delivers powerful iCloud and Continuity features that enable users to work seamlessly across their iMac, iPhone, and other Apple devices.

The new iMac offers the ultimate macOS Big Sur experience. Its refined design brings a new level of power and beauty to the Mac, and allows users to experience the spacious 24-inch 4.5K Retina display to the fullest. macOS Big Sur puts more controls at users’ fingertips and is packed with enhancements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps.

The powerful 8-core CPU in M1 features the fastest CPU core in low-power silicon.3 And the 8-core GPU features the fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer.4 When combined with its high efficiency, unified memory architecture, and the 16-core Apple Neural Engine, the new iMac delivers powerful performance when compared to standard models of the 21.5-inch iMac, including:

Up to 85 percent faster CPU performance, so users can export their favourite video project in iMovie faster than ever, easily work with massive 100-megapixel photos in Lightroom, and compile new apps in Xcode in a fraction of the time.

Up to 2x faster GPU performance for certain apps like Affinity Photo and Photoshop, and up to 50 percent faster than the most powerful discrete graphics in the fastest 21.5-inch iMac, allowing users to render edits in real time or add complex filters to their photos in a snap.

The ability to edit up to five streams of 4K footage, or one stream of 8K footage,5 without dropping a frame in Final Cut Pro.

Up to 3x faster machine learning in apps that leverage the 16-core Neural Engine in M1.6

Best Camera, Mics, and Speakers Ever in a Mac

iMac features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera — the best ever in a Mac — which delivers high-quality video and great performance in low light. iMac also takes advantage of the image signal processor in the M1 chip and the Neural Engine, enhancing camera image quality with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range, and improved auto exposure and white balance. So whether connecting with family or on a video call while working from home, users will always look their best.

To complement the camera, the new iMac features a studio-quality three-microphone array for clearer calls and voice recordings, the best ever in a Mac. The mics are positioned to reduce feedback from the rest of the system, while directional beam forming allows them to better ignore background noise and focus on a user’s voice. As a result, conversations are more natural and recordings are crystal clear.

The new iMac also features the best sound system ever in a Mac. It has two pairs of force-cancelling woofers placed side by side for an impressive bass response, while reducing unintended vibrations. Each pair is balanced with a high-performance tweeter. The result is a six-speaker sound system that produces a massive sound stage with strong, articulate bass and crystal-clear mids and highs. All of these speaker innovations, coupled with advanced algorithms, enable iMac to support spatial audio when playing video with Dolby Atmos. Together with its beautiful 4.5K Retina display, iMac transforms any space into an incredible movie-watching experience.

Continue playback of video: iMac Camera

Thousands of Universal Apps Now Available

There are now thousands of popular and powerful Universal apps available that take full advantage of M1 and macOS Big Sur, including Photoshop, Twitter, Microsoft Office, Quicken, Slack, Affinity Publisher, Zappos, 1Password, and DaVinci Resolve, with more arriving every week. With the power of M1 and macOS Big Sur, and thousands of Universal apps, iMac can turn an office into a movie theatre, a living room into a classroom, a kitchen into a conference room, or shine as the centrepiece of a retail space.

Touch ID Comes to iMac, Along with Colour-Matched Accessories

Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard with gorgeous aluminium enclosures that are colour-matched to iMac. And for the first time, Touch ID comes to iMac.7 Implemented wirelessly on Magic Keyboard, it uses a dedicated security component on the keyboard that communicates directly with Secure Enclave in M1, creating an encrypted channel to protect users’ fingerprint data from end to end. Whether unlocking their Mac or making a purchase with Apple Pay, users enjoy a fast, easy, and secure experience. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching, so customers can change to a different user profile with just the press of a finger. Customers can also choose Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as the colour-matched Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad.

State-of-the-Art Connectivity for Data and Devices

Every iMac features two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers, giving customers high-performance options to connect to more devices, including support for up to a 6K display, like the Apple Pro Display XDR, and Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wireless performance. The 8-core iMac configuration offers two additional USB-C ports and also features a 1Gbps Ethernet port in the power adapter, allowing for a less cluttered desktop.

Better for the Environment

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

The new iMac is minimising its impact on the environment, built using a low-carbon aluminium enclosure and 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of its main logic board. One hundred percent wood fibre in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests. The magnets in the speakers, fan motor, and power connector are made with 100 percent recycled rare earth elements. iMac remains free of harmful substances and meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency.

iMac Joins the M1 Family

Every Mac with M1 — the new iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini — is transformed into an entirely different class of product and redefines what each of them can do. Combined with macOS Big Sur, M1 brings extraordinary battery life and breakthrough performance to the Mac. Whether customers prioritise portability, power, or capability, there’s a Mac for everyone. Learn more about the Mac family at apple.com/it/mac.

Pricing and Availability

The new 24-inch iMac is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, on apple.com/it and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers and be available in select Apple Store locations and through Apple Authorised Resellers beginning in the second half of May.

iMac with 7-core GPU starts at €1499 and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at €1719 and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

Education prices are also available.

Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/it/mac.

Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at apple.com/it and at Apple Store locations. iMac configurations in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available to purchase directly at Apple Store locations, and all colours will be available at apple.com/it.

Customers can experience the new iMac at select Apple Store locations and have their questions answered in person. Customers who visit stores are encouraged to check apple.com/it/retail for information on opening hours, services available, and the health and safety measures in place.

Anyone can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, and get Apple Support and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options.

Every customer who buys iMac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, and receive guidance on how to make their iMac work the way they want.

Customers in the IT can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Gift Card or credit toward their purchase. If the device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free and three months of Apple Arcade for free.8

Apple revolutionised personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

