COUNCIL OF EUROPE * SITUATION IN GEORGIA: «SECRETARY GENERAL EXCHANGES VIEWS WITH PRESIDENT SALOME ZOURABICHVILI AND PRIME MINISTER IRAKLI KOBAKHIDZE»

11.59 - mercoledì 4 dicembre 2024

Situation in Georgia: Secretary General exchanges views with President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

Strasbourg, 04.12.2024 – Secretary General Alain Berset is closely following the current developments in Georgia. Over the past 24 hours, he spoke by phone with President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. In light of the tense situation and on-going confrontations, the Secretary General expressed the Council of Europe’s concerns about increased polarisation and political deadlock. He also called upon all relevant actors to refrain from further escalation. The Secretary General also stressed the importance of investigating the reported instances of excessive use of force by law enforcement during demonstrations.

As Georgia is a member of the Council of Europe, the Secretary General reiterated the organisation’s role in exchanging views with all stakeholders and recalled the obligation to respect the Council of Europe’s values and standards, including the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. This is in the interests of the Georgian people, the country as a whole and its stability.

The Secretary General highlighted his resolve to continue supporting Georgia in its European aspirations and to ensure its democratic security. He also expressed his readiness to pursue constructive dialogue with all relevant partners, including civil society, with a view to overcoming the current crisis.

The Council of Europe stands ready to continue supporting Georgia, including in the framework of its existing Action Plan, which will accompany the country on its European path. In this context, the Secretary General intends to visit Georgia soon.