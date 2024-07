CDP * CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI * ASSEMBLEA – NUOVO CDA: «NOMINATI: GORNO TEMPINI (PRESIDENTE), SCANNAPIECO (DESIGNATO AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO), BINI, CANNATA, CUZZILLA, D’ARCANO, DI CIOMMO, GUISO, LAMANNA, MILANI, MAZZARELLA»

The Amendments to the Articles of Association approved at the extraordinary Meeting concern the increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from 9 to 11, and the reference to compliance with the rules on gender balance in the composition of corporate bodies (for both the Board of Directors for administration of Ordinary and Separate accounts and the Supervisory Board), as well as related changes to the enhanced constitutive and deliberative quorums.

The Shareholders’ Meeting, in extending its best wishes to the new Directors for their roles, expressed gratitude to the outgoing directors for their dedication and the results achieved.