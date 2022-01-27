APPLE * RISULTATI PRIMO TRIMESTRE:« RICAVI RECORD A 123,9 MILIARDI DI DOLLARI, IN CRESCITA DELL’11% ANNO SU ANNO E UTILI TRIMESTRALI PER AZIONE DILUITA IN $ 2,10 »

22:46 - 27/01/2022

Apple riporta i risultati del primo trimestre. Entrate in aumento dell’11 percento al nuovo record di tutti i tempi. Le entrate di iPhone, Mac, dispositivi indossabili e servizi raggiungono nuovi massimi storici.

CUPERTINO, California — 27 gennaio 2022 — Apple® ha annunciato oggi i risultati finanziari per il suo primo trimestre fiscale 2022 terminato il 25 dicembre 2021. La società ha registrato un record di ricavi record di 123,9 miliardi di dollari, in crescita dell’11% anno su anno, e utili trimestrali per azione diluita di $ 2,10.

“I risultati record di questo trimestre sono stati resi possibili dalla nostra gamma di prodotti e servizi più innovativa di sempre”, ha affermato Tim Cook, CEO di Apple. “Siamo contenti di vedere la risposta dei clienti di tutto il mondo in un momento in cui rimanere in contatto non è mai stato così importante. Stiamo facendo tutto il possibile per aiutare a costruire un mondo migliore, facendo progressi verso il nostro obiettivo di diventare carbon neutral attraverso la nostra catena di approvvigionamento e prodotti entro il 2030, e portando avanti il ​​nostro lavoro nel campo dell’istruzione, dell’equità razziale e della giustizia”.

“La forte risposta dei clienti al nostro recente lancio di nuovi prodotti e servizi ha portato a una crescita a due cifre dei ricavi e degli utili e ha contribuito a stabilire un massimo storico per la nostra base installata di dispositivi attivi”, ha affermato Luca Maestri, CFO di Apple. “Questi risultati operativi record ci hanno permesso di restituire quasi $ 27 miliardi ai nostri azionisti durante il trimestre, poiché manteniamo il nostro obiettivo di raggiungere una posizione netta di liquidità nel tempo”.

Il consiglio di amministrazione di Apple ha dichiarato un dividendo in contanti di $ 0,22 per azione delle azioni ordinarie della Società. Il dividendo è pagabile il 10 febbraio 2022 agli azionisti registrati alla chiusura dell’attività il 7 febbraio 2022.

Apple fornirà lo streaming live della teleconferenza sui risultati finanziari del primo trimestre 2022 a partire dalle 14:00. PT il 27 gennaio 2022 su apple.com/investor/earnings-call. Questo webcast sarà anche disponibile per la replica per circa due settimane da allora in poi.

Apple fornisce periodicamente informazioni agli investitori sul suo sito web aziendale, apple.com, e sul suo sito web per le relazioni con gli investitori, investor.apple.com. Ciò include comunicati stampa e altre informazioni sulla performance finanziaria, rapporti depositati o forniti alla SEC, informazioni sul governo societario e dettagli relativi alla sua assemblea annuale degli azionisti.

Questo comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni previsionali, ai sensi del Private Securities Litigation Reform Act del 1995. Queste dichiarazioni previsionali includono, senza limitazione, quelle sui piani della Società per il ritorno del capitale, il pagamento del suo dividendo trimestrale e il suo investimento piani e iniziative ambientali. Queste dichiarazioni implicano rischi e incertezze e i risultati effettivi possono differire sostanzialmente da qualsiasi risultato futuro espresso o implicito nelle dichiarazioni previsionali. I rischi e le incertezze includono, a titolo esemplificativo: l’effetto della pandemia di COVID-19 sull’attività della Società, sui risultati delle operazioni, sulla condizione finanziaria e sul prezzo delle azioni; l’effetto delle condizioni economiche globali e regionali sull’attività della Società, compresi gli effetti sulle decisioni di acquisto da parte dei consumatori e delle imprese; la capacità della Società di competere in mercati altamente competitivi e soggetti a rapidi cambiamenti tecnologici; la capacità della Società di gestire introduzioni e transizioni frequenti di prodotti e servizi, inclusa la consegna al mercato, e stimolare la domanda dei clienti di nuovi prodotti, servizi e innovazioni tecnologiche in modo tempestivo; l’effetto che cambia nel mix di prodotti e servizi e nel mix geografico, valutario o di canale, l’aumento dei costi dei componenti, l’aumento del costo di sviluppo, acquisizione e fornitura di contenuti per i servizi della Società, la concorrenza sui prezzi o l’introduzione di nuovi prodotti o servizi, inclusi nuovi prodotti o servizi con strutture di costo più elevate, potrebbero avere sul margine lordo della Società; la dipendenza della Società dalle prestazioni dei distributori dei prodotti della Società, inclusi i gestori di rete cellulare e altri rivenditori; il rischio di svalutazione del valore delle rimanenze e delle altre attività e il rischio di cancellazione dell’impegno di acquisto; la disponibilità continua a condizioni accettabili, o del tutto, di determinati componenti, servizi e nuove tecnologie essenziali per l’attività della Società, inclusi componenti e tecnologie che possono essere disponibili solo da fonti singole o limitate; la dipendenza della Società da servizi di produzione e logistica forniti da terzi, molti dei quali si trovano al di fuori degli Stati Uniti e che possono influire sulla qualità, quantità o costo dei prodotti fabbricati o dei servizi resi alla Società; l’effetto della progettazione di prodotti e servizi e dei difetti di fabbricazione sulla performance finanziaria e sulla reputazione della Società; mancato ottenimento o creazione di contenuti digitali che attraggano i clienti della Società, o la messa a disposizione di tali contenuti a condizioni commercialmente ragionevoli; la dipendenza della Società dalla proprietà intellettuale di terzi, che potrebbe non essere a disposizione del Com

***

Apple Reports First Quarter Results

Revenue up 11 percent to new all-time record

iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services revenue reach new all-time highs

CUPERTINO, California — January 27, 2022 — Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 25, 2021. The Company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10.

“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice.”

“The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2022 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on January 27, 2022 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s plans for return of capital, the payment of its quarterly dividend, and its investment plans and environmental initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency, or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of developing, acquiring, and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services, and new technologies essential to the Company’s business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity, or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; failure to obtain or create digital content that appeals to the Company’s customers, or to make such content available on commercially reasonable terms; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings or government investigations; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs, and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the intense media, political, and regulatory scrutiny, which exposes the Company to increasing regulation, government investigations, legal actions, and penalties; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of highly skilled employees, including key personnel; political events, trade and other international disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, industrial accidents, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks, and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates, the adoption of new US or international tax legislation, and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.