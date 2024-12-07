ACEA * MEMBERSHIP : «WELCOMES THE APPLICATION FROM STELLANTIS TO REJOIN THE ASSOCIATION»

14.49 - sabato 7 dicembre 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all'Agenzia Opinione) –

ACEA welcomes the application from Stellantis to rejoin the association. Given Europe’s unprecedented competitiveness crisis and collective need to master the challenges of the green transformation, it is more important than ever to stand united. ACEA members may be competitors on the market, but they all share the same goal: a competitive and sustainable transition to zero-emission mobility, in a Europe that can stand its ground globally. This we will continue working on with full drive and commitment,” stated Luca de Meo, ACEA President and CEO of Renault Group.