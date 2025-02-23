UAETOUR * SPORT: «IL CAMPIONE DEL MONDO TRIONFA PER LA QUARTA VOLTA A JEBEL HAFEET»

16.32 - domenica 23 febbraio 2025

Il campione del mondo trionfa per la quarta volta a Jebel Hafeet per sigillare la sua terza vittoria GC. Ciccone e Bilbao lo raggiungono sul podio finale.

Tadej Pogacar ha ricevuto la maglia rossa da S.E. Aref Hamed Al Awani, segretario generale dell’Abu Dhabi Sports Council, e da S.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, presidente del Dipartimento per lo sviluppo della comunità

Tadej Pogacar vince la settima edizione dell’UAE Tour attaccando a 7,7 km dal traguardo a Jebel Hafeet, dove aveva già ottenuto la vittoria nel 2020, 2021 e 2022, assicurandosi l’Unity Trophy per la terza volta. Il campione del mondo ha messo il suo timbro su una settimana quasi perfetta in una tappa corsa a velocità estremamente elevata (47,129 km/h di media). Il gruppo è arrivato ai piedi della salita in uno stato frammentato dopo che i venti trasversali hanno nuovamente interrotto l’equilibrio tra i contendenti. Grandi nomi come Felix Gall e il vincitore del 2024 Lennert Van Eetvelt sono stati catturati nel secondo gruppo e non sono riusciti a riprendere contatto con i 42 corridori rimasti in testa.

L’UAE Team Emirates – XRG ha imposto un ritmo implacabile alla base della salita, dividendo ancora una volta il gruppo di testa e preparando il terreno per l’attacco decisivo di Pogacar. Solo Giulio Ciccone e Oscar Onley sono riusciti a rimanere alla sua ruota, anche se solo per 200 metri. Il corridore della Lidl-Trek ha tagliato il traguardo 32″ dietro la Maglia Rossa, finendo 3″ davanti a Pello Bilbao, che si è assicurato il suo terzo podio in carriera all’UAE Tour. Nelle altre classifiche, Jonathan Milan ha confermato la sua Maglia Verde, Djordje Djuric ha mantenuto la Maglia Nera e Ivan Romeo ha conquistato la Maglia Bianca dopo che Joshua Tarling ha avuto difficoltà all’inizio della salita.

Tadej Pogacar è passato da 89 a 91 vittorie da professionista oggi: la vittoria di tappa è stata la sua 90a, la GC la sua 91a.

Parlando subito dopo aver ricevuto la maglia rossa e il trofeo del vincitore della corsa sul podio, Tadej Pogacar ha detto: “La corsa di oggi è stata solo sofferenza fino a 2 km dal traguardo, quando ho potuto rilassarmi un po’ e provare a godermi gli ultimi chilometri, pensando di vedere la mia famiglia al traguardo. È bello finire l’UAE Tour in questo modo. Per ora, sono contento di aver vinto la prima gara della stagione e da ora in poi potrò godermela, andando alle classiche. Non mi dispiace se tutto andrà liscio come l’anno scorso. Ero in una forma piuttosto buona alla Milano-Sanremo l’anno scorso. Quest’anno spero nella fortuna e di trovare il momento giusto in gara per liberarmi degli sprinter”.

TADEJ POGACAR SECURES HIS THIRD UAE TOUR CROWN

The world champions triumphs for the fourth time at Jebel Hafeet to seal his third GC victory. Ciccone and Bilbao join him on the final podium

Tadej Pogacar was awarded the Red Jersey by H.E. Aref Hamed Al Awani – General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council – and H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili – Chairman of the Department of Community Development

Jebel Hafeet, 23 February 2025 – Tadej Pogacar wins the seventh edition of the UAE Tour by attacking 7.7 km from the finish at Jebel Hafeet, where he had already claimed victory in 2020, 2021, and 2022, securing the Unity Trophy for the third time. The world champion put his stamp on an almost perfect week in a stage raced at extremely high speed (47.129 km/h average).The peloton arrived at the foot of the climb in a fragmented state after crosswinds once again disrupted the balance among the contenders. Big names like Felix Gall and 2024 winner Lennert Van Eetvelt were caught in the second group and could not regain contact with the 42 riders left at front.

UAE Team Emirates – XRG set a relentless pace at the base of the climb, splitting the lead group once more and setting the stage for Pogacar’s decisive attack. Only Giulio Ciccone and Oscar Onley managed to stay on his wheel, even if only for 200 metres. The Lidl-Trek rider crossed the line 32” behind the Red Jersey, finishing 3” ahead of Pello Bilbao, who secured his third career podium at the UAE Tour. In the other classifications, Jonathan Milan confirmed his Green Jersey, Djordje Djuric retained the Black Jersey, and Ivan Romeo claimed the White Jersey after Joshua Tarling struggled at the start of the climb.

Tadej Pogacar jumped from 89 to 91 professional wins today: the stage win was his 90th, the GC his 91st.

Speaking immediately after being presented with the Red Jersey and the race winner’s trophy on the podium, Tadej Pogacar said: “Today’s race was just suffering until 2km to go when I could relax a bit and try to enjoy the last kilometres, thinking of seeing my family at the finish. It’s nice to finish the UAE Tour like this. For now, I’m glad I’ve won the first race of the season and I can enjoy from now on, going to the classics. I don’t mind if everything goes as smooth as last year. I was in a pretty good shape in Milano-Sanremo last year. This year I’m hoping for luck and finding the good moment in the race to get rid of the sprinters”.