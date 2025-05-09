ZELENSKY (SOCIAL “X“) * «L’UCRAINA È PRONTA AL CESSATE IL FUOCO, 30 GIORNI DI SILENZIO DA SUBITO»

08.51 - venerdì 9 maggio 2025

L’Ucraina è pronta per un cessate il fuoco completo a partire da subito, da questo preciso istante: un silenzio di 30 giorni. Ma deve essere reale. Nessun attacco missilistico o con droni, nessuna centinaia di attacchi al fronte. I russi devono rispondere in modo appropriato, sostenendo il cessate il fuoco. Devono dimostrare la loro volontà di porre fine alla guerra.

Non è la prima volta, lo offriamo ancora una volta. Trenta giorni che potrebbero essere l’inizio di anni di pace. Un cessate il fuoco, duraturo e affidabile, sarà un vero indicatore di progresso verso la pace.

L’America può dare il suo contributo. Il mondo ha bisogno dell’America ora proprio come ottant’anni fa.

Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire starting right now, from this very moment — a 30-day silence. But it must be real. No missile or drone strikes, no hundreds of assaults on the front. The Russians must respond appropriately – by supporting the ceasefire. They must prove their willingness to end the war. This isn’t the first time, we are offering this once again. Thirty days that could become the beginning of years of peace. A ceasefire, lasting and reliable, will be a real indicator of movement toward peace. America can help with this. The world needs America now just as it did eighty years ago.