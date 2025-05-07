ZELENSKY (SOCIAL “X“) * «KIEV È STATA COLPITA DA 4 MISSILI BALISTICI (METÀ DEI QUALI ERANO SHAHED) E 142 DRONI »

14.41 - mercoledì 7 maggio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Nella notte, i russi hanno lanciato 4 missili balistici e 142 droni, metà dei quali erano Shahed. Decine di altri droni sono ancora nei nostri cieli.

Kiev è stata colpita due volte: prima da missili balistici, poi da droni al mattino. Tutti i servizi di emergenza sono attualmente a terra per prestare soccorso alla popolazione. Al momento, si hanno notizie di 7 feriti, tra cui 4 bambini. Tragicamente, una donna e suo figlio sono rimasti uccisi. Le mie condoglianze vanno alla famiglia e ai propri cari.

Dalla sera ci sono stati numerosi attacchi anche nelle regioni di Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson e Dnipro. I servizi di emergenza sono stati dispiegati in tutte queste località. Dopo l’attacco missilistico balistico russo su Velyka Chernechchyna, nella regione di Sumy, i russi hanno anche iniziato a sganciare bombe aeree e a bombardare la zona, proprio mentre erano in corso le operazioni di soccorso.

Solo una pressione significativamente più intensa sulla Russia e sanzioni più severe possono aprire la strada alla diplomazia. Qualsiasi misura che privi l’aggressore delle risorse per condurre una guerra deve essere attuata per raggiungere una pace duratura. Ringrazio i nostri partner che condividono questa visione e ci sostengono. Ringrazio tutti coloro che aiutano l’Ucraina con la difesa aerea. La Russia deve essere ritenuta responsabile delle sue azioni.

Overnight, the Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones – half of them were Shaheds. Dozens more UAVs are still in our skies. Kyiv was struck twice – first by ballistic missiles, then by drones in the morning. All emergency services are currently on the ground, assisting people. As of now, there are reports of 7 injured, including 4 children. Tragically, a woman and her son were killed. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones.

Since evening there have also been numerous strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson, and Dnipro regions. Emergency services were deployed in all those locations. After the Russian ballistic missile strike on Velyka Chernechchyna in Sumy region, the Russians also began dropping aerial bombs and shelling the area – just as rescue operations were underway. Only significantly intensified pressure on Russia and stronger sanctions can pave the way to diplomacy. Any measures depriving the aggressor of resources to wage war must be implemented to bring lasting peace. I thank our partners who share this view and help us. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine with air defense. Russia must be held accountable for its actions.