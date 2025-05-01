ZELENSKY (SOCIAL “X“) * «IERI HO INCONTRATO I MINISTRI DEL LUSSEMBURGO, L’UCRAINA È PRONTA PER UN CESSATE IL FUOCO COMPLETO»

17.12 - giovedì 1 maggio 2025

TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE

Ieri ho incontrato il Vice Primo Ministro e Ministro degli Esteri del Lussemburgo,

@Xavier_Bettel , e il Ministro della Difesa, @Yuriko_Backes.

Siamo grati per tutte le manifestazioni di sostegno al nostro Stato, nonché per i nuovi pacchetti di aiuti volti a sostenere il settore energetico e le capacità di difesa dell’Ucraina.

Abbiamo discusso della partecipazione del Lussemburgo alla ricostruzione del distretto di Kryvyj Rih e della città di Kryvyj Rih, nonché della nostra integrazione europea. All’ordine del giorno erano anche gli sforzi diplomatici per raggiungere una pace duratura.

L’Ucraina è pronta per un cessate il fuoco completo e incondizionato per un periodo di tempo sufficiente, che dovrebbe essere il primo passo verso la pace. Siamo pronti per i negoziati, ma solo dopo che le uccisioni del nostro popolo saranno cessate. E siamo grati a tutti coloro che ci sostengono in questo.

Yesterday, I met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg,

@Xavier_Bettel

, and the Minister of Defense,

@Yuriko_Backes

. We are grateful for all the expressions of support for our state, as well as for the new aid packages aimed at supporting Ukraine’s energy sector and defense capabilities.

We discussed Luxembourg’s participation in the reconstruction of the Kryvyi Rih district and the city of Kryvyi Rih, as well as our European integration. Diplomatic efforts to achieve a reliable peace were also on the agenda.

Ukraine is ready for a full and unconditional ceasefire for a sufficient period, which should be the first step toward peace. We are ready for negotiations, but only after the killing of our people stops. And we are grateful to everyone who supports us in this.