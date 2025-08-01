WWW.FOXBUSINESS.COM * «TRUMP ALZA I DAZI SUL CANADA AL 35%, IL GIAPPONE APRE ALLE ESPORTAZIONI USA E SI ALLINEA ALL’UE CON TARIFFE BASE AL 15%»

08.00 - venerdì 1 agosto 2025

Trump aumenta i dazi sul Canada al 35%, stabilendo al contempo nuove aliquote tariffarie per decine di altri Paesi. La Casa Bianca cita l’incapacità del Canada di contribuire a frenare le importazioni di droghe illecite negli Stati Uniti. La scommessa di Trump sui dazi paga, poiché la crescita economica statunitense supera le aspettative.

Il panel di “The Big Money Show” discute il piano sui tassi di interesse della Fed e il successo della strategia tariffaria del Presidente Donald Trump, mentre la nazione registra ulteriori successi economici.

Il Presidente Donald Trump aumenterà i dazi sul Canada dal 25% al 35% a partire da venerdì, dopo che il vicino nordamericano non è riuscito a contribuire a frenare le importazioni di fentanyl e altre droghe illecite.

La Casa Bianca ha reso noto che giovedì Trump ha firmato un ordine esecutivo per aumentare i dazi, nel tentativo di ritenere il Canada responsabile del suo ruolo nel flusso di droghe illecite negli Stati Uniti.

Inoltre, Trump ha firmato un altro ordine esecutivo giovedì per modificare le aliquote tariffarie reciproche per alcuni Paesi, al fine di affrontare ulteriormente i deficit commerciali degli Stati Uniti.

Gli Stati Uniti hanno anche stipulato un accordo con il Giappone, che ha accettato di investire 550 miliardi di dollari negli Stati Uniti per ricostruire ed espandere le principali industrie americane. Il Giappone ha inoltre accettato di ampliare il proprio mercato alle esportazioni statunitensi e, come l’UE, ha accettato di pagare un’aliquota tariffaria di base del 15%.

Trump escalates Canada tariffs to 35% while setting new tariff rates for dozens of other countries. White House cites Canada’s failure to help curb illicit drug imports into US. Trump’s tariff gamble pays off as US economic growth crushes expectations

‘The Big Money Show’ panel discusses the Fed’s interest rate plan and the success of President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy as more economic wins roll in for the nation.

President Donald Trump is increasing the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% beginning on Friday, after the U.S. neighbor to the north failed to help curb the imports of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

The White House noted Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to increase the tariff in an effort to hold Canada accountable for its role in the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.

Additionally, Trump signed another executive order on Thursday to modify the reciprocal tariff rates for some countries to further address the United States’ trade deficits.

The action reflects Trump’s efforts to protect the U.S. from foreign threats to national security and the economy by securing “fair, balanced and reciprocal trade relationships,” the White House said.

The U.S. also made a deal with Japan, which agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. to rebuild and expand core American industries. Japan also agreed to further its own market to U.S. exports, and like the EU, Japan agreed to pay a baseline 15% tariff rate.